Telesto is broken again—and fans think it’s the start of a new Destiny 2 community event

One of the most infamous weapons in Destiny 2 is bugged again. This time, though, it’s more than just an accident or a coincidence: it could be a hint to an upcoming community event.

Telesto is one of the most problematic weapons in the game, and it’s earned a (not-undeserved reputation) as Destiny’s resident bugged weapon due to how relatively often it’s afflicted by bugs, to the point where it’s a community in-joke. Today, however, all copies of Telesto started smoking and sparking, visible indicators that the weapon was broken in-universe and it wasn’t one of the garden-variety glitches players were used to with Telesto.

Shooting Telesto while it sparks makes its projectiles fly upwards instead of going straight, and its projectiles are flying in constellation-like patterns. Reloading the weapon will continue to keep it “bugged,” but holding reload will cause your guardian to slam into the weapon and make it function normally again.

Though Telesto’s new behavior is cryptic enough on its own, recent data-mined findings point to something bigger in the works in the background. Late last month, light.gg, a database that uses the Bungie API, presented a new set of triumphs related to a community event in Season of Plunder. With the season four weeks away from ending and Festival of the Lost just wrapping up, it would be a good opportunity for a seasonal event.

Due to Destiny 2 being set in our Solar System, the constellation-like patterns have drawn the attention of some players, who believe they could be possible hints to locations or next steps. Additionally, Telesto is named after one of Saturn’s moons, which could also offer more direction—though Saturn itself isn’t available for exploration in Destiny 2.

While it’s yet unclear how Telesto relates to an upcoming community event, this weapon’s unique new behavior is different from how it’s supposed to work—and it’s certainly not a coincidence. And until we know exactly what happens, fans will continue poring over Telesto and its secrets until they have an answer.