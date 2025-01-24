All Bento Box quests and how to complete them in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Bento Box quests arrived at the tail end of Episode Revenant, tasking you with completing a series of objectives to earn Bento Tokens and other goodies—including the returning Chatterwhite shader.

The Past Is Prologue mini-event is similar to Riven’s Wishes in Season of the Wish. This time, the event revolves around Drifter and Eris, with a series of Bento Box quests that touch on activities from this odd but heartwarming pairing. Completing any of the quests during the event awards you one Bento Token, which you can spend on limited offerings. The list is long, but the highlights include the returning Chatterwhite shader, god-rolled Adept weapons from Trials of Osiris, Spoils of Conquest, upgrade materials, Mementos, and the Exotic sniper Cloudstrike.

We’ve compiled a list of all Bento Box quests in Destiny 2 and how to complete them if you want to make the most out of the event. If you’re just after the Chatterwhite shader, however, we also have a list of the five easiest quests to knock out so you can get this color palette painlessly.

All Bento Box quests in Destiny 2

You’ll visit her a few times during the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quests in the mini-event are tied to Drifter and Eris Morn, so expect to spend some time on the Moon and in Gambit. Thankfully, most of the objectives are easy to complete. Several also overlap, so you can make progress on more than one at a time if you play your cards right (especially using Malfeasance). Don’t forget to pick up some Moon bounties before you go, including Eris’ weeklies.

Bento Box quest guide in Destiny 2

Quest name Objective How to complete and tips Nightmare Lunch Complete activities on the Moon. Nightmare Hunts give bonus progress. Altars of Sorrow is the easiest way to knock this out. The Stuff of Legends Complete the last encounter in any raid or dungeon twice, with extra progress on raids. Pick an easy dungeon and clear the boss twice. We recommend a Shattered Throne boss checkpoint. A Dubious Bento Collect drops from enemies in Gambit and on the Moon You can get the Moon part passively when doing Nightmare Lunch and the Gambit part takes less than one match. Martial Mementos Kill enemies with Malfeasance, Witherhoard, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, or Arbalest Use Malfeasance to complete this one passively while doing the rest of the quests. Snakebite Get final blows with Gambit weapons Use Malfeasance or another Gambit weapon in an enemy-dense area (Grasp of Avarice entrance, Breakneck checkpoint, Altars of Sorrow) Dredgens of Yore Kill Guardians in Crucible or Gambit. Defeats in Drifter’s game mode and using hand cannons award more. For Gambit, Use Malfeasance if you’re comfortable with it. For Crucible, try the PvP god-rolled Igneous Hammer from the event. Nightmare Kills Defeat Nightmare bosses and challenging combatants Go to the Orrery or the Rift Lost Sectors on Nessus, since the boss counts for this quest.

The easiest way we’ve found is to start with the kill-based objectives. You can advance a handful of them simultaneously, saving you some time and effort. Finishing all the Bento Box quests is easiest if you have Malfeasance, but it’s doable without this hand cannon. Here’s the best order we found:

We started with Altars and it worked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do Altars of Sorrow on the Moon until you complete the Nightmare Lunch quest, preferably with Malfeasance equipped.

Advances Martial Mementos, Nightmare Kills, Snakebite, and Nightmare Lunch at the same time. If you don’t have Malfeasance, switch between Gambit weapons and the weapons from Martial Mementos to complete both.

Malfeasance helps you progress much faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing Nightmare Lunch, get any pending kills for Snakebite, Martial Mementos, or Nightmare Kills anywhere in the system.

The Rift Lost Sector in Nessus can give you three kills in a single run, while the Orrery takes three fast completions. Grasp of Avarice’s entrance and the Breakneck checkpoint before Radiosonde in Lightfall have good enemy density for the general-purpose kill quests.

One of the quest requires Gambit and another has it as an option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play Gambit to complete the Dubious Bento quest

This one shouldn’t take much time: we got this before the first round of Blockers. One match should be enough to get this, but you can continue playing for more objectives.

Play Gambit or Crucible until you complete the Dredgens of Yore quest.

The choice between Gambit or Crucible is up to preference. Crucible has fewer variables, but Gambit may be generally less stressful. Malfeasance does bonus damage to Taken enemies and Gambit invaders, so this hand cannon may be a trick up your sleeve. You can also use the PvP god-rolled Igneous Hammer from the event.

As usual, it’s time for your scheduled Dûl Incaru beatdown. Image via Bungie

Run a raid or two dungeons to complete The Stuff of Legends

Doing full dungeons can be helpful if you’re looking for some extra gear, but for this objective, just the final encounter checkpoint should suffice. We recommend going to the older dungeons—Shattered Throne, Pit of Heresy, Prophecy, and even Grasp of Avarice—since players have become far more powerful since their release. They’re also the easiest to solo.

Following these steps should be enough to get you Chatterwhite. You don’t need to spend tokens on the actual shader, but Drifter will only complete his quest if you spend five tokens in total.

Easiest Bento Box quests to complete in Destiny

Here are the five easiest Bento Box quests to complete if you’re just looking for Chatterwhite. All of them can be done painlessly without a fireteam. This is the best sequence to get the shader.

Nightmare Lunch (in Altars of Sorrow)

(in Altars of Sorrow) Martial Mementos (with Malfeasance or any applicable weapon)

(with Malfeasance or any applicable weapon) A Dubious Bento (requires at least one Gambit match to complete)

(requires at least one Gambit match to complete) Snakebite (with Malfeasance or any applicable weapon, which you can grab from Drifter’s vendor inventory)

(with Malfeasance or any applicable weapon, which you can grab from Drifter’s vendor inventory) Nightmare Kills (in Altars of Sorrow or the Rift Lost Sector on Nessus)

As we outlined, these Bento Box quests can be completed in tandem with each other by doing Altars of Sorrow on the Moon. This activity gives great progress to Nightmare Lunch and has enough enemies to knock out a series of quests at once, and the Dubious Bento quest shouldn’t take more than a Gambit match or two. Complete the quests and spend your five Tokens to grab Chatterwhite from the Drifter.

