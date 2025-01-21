Destiny 2 players have been asking for the Chatterwhite shader for years, and it’s finally here—though only for a limited amount of time. The all-white color palette is available as part of the short-lived Past is Prologue mini-event, which runs until Feb. 4.

The original Chatterwhite was a random drop from the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny, one of the most famous experiences in the game. While the raid itself eventually made it into the sequel, Chatterwhite was notably absent from the list of returning items.

Bungie tried to harken back to Chatterwhite in Destiny 2 by bringing the Bitterpearl shader alongside the reprised Vault of Glass. And though it was close, it still wasn’t enough for some fans. The good news is, they can finally get it—at least for a limited time. Here’s how to do so.

How to get the Chatterwhite shader in Destiny 2

The Drifter gives you the quests… Image via Bungie

The Chatterwhite shader is available through the Past is Prologue mini-event. You need to complete five Bento Box quests to acquire it, and you can use their rewards to unlock an assortment of goodies. Of course, since this is Destiny 2, there’s always a caveat.

Past is Prologue stars the Drifter and Eris Morn, and fans of this specific pairing can already start celebrating. Drifter gives you a handful of quests (up to eight). Completing them grants you Bento Tokens, which you can spend on Eris for a series of unique rewards.

The coveted Chatterwhite is a reward from the Packed Lunch quest, which tasks you with completing five of the possible eight objectives. Based on the wording, you don’t need to spend any Bento Tokens to unlock the shader, since it’s from a separate source.

The caveat is, Bento Tokens are time-gated until at least Friday, Jan. 24. Although the game offers you four objectives from the get-go, you must complete five quests to unlock Chatterwhite. The Packed Lunch quest description says more quests will unlock “next week, or can be obtained from Xûr this weekend.” If you’re one of the early adopters, you may need to wait a bit to grab your Chatterwhite.

…And Eris Morn lets you spend your Bento Tokens. Image via Bungie

Can you get the Chatterwhite shader after the event?

It’s unclear if guardians can grab Chatterwhite after the event ends, but it may likely come back in some form. The Superblack shader was a part of the Into the Light update in April and disappeared when The FInal Shape debuted, but it returned as a Festival of the Lost special offering.

Just like Riven’s Wishes in Season of the Wish, the mini-event brings a small selection of objectives that award a unique currency. This gives guardians something to strive for as they brace for the release of the next season. It’s best to grab the shader before it disappears—and you can even snag some special offerings, like god-rolled Trials of Osiris weapons or mementos from most activities (excluding raids and Trials).

