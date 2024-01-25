Category:
Destiny 2

All rewards in Destiny 2’s Rivens Wishes weekly quest: Exotics, Mementos, and more

The Dreaming City awaits with more riches.
Published: Jan 25, 2024 04:13 pm
Destiny 2 Titan with a sword fighting off Hive Thrall
Image via Bungie

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish storyline may have ended, but the rewards continue as part of a new weekly quest called Riven’s Wishes.

“We all have things we’d wish for, given the chance,” Bungie said in the Jan. 25 This Week in Destiny blog post. “Well, Guardians, Riven has made arrangements with Mara Sov to ensure you’re rewarded for your efforts in fulfilling her final request. She left a series of challenges that will each reward you for your heroic deeds.”

With six weeks of rewards to earn, the choice is in your hands, Guardian. Here are all of the possible rewards from Riven’s Wishes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

All Riven’s Wishes rewards in Destiny 2

“Starting on Jan. 30, players can visit Mara Sov to accept a weekly quest with a high-risk objective in the Dreaming City, such as completing Legend Lost Sectors or dungeons,” Bungie said of Riven’s Wishes. “Upon completion of these weekly objectives, players can return to Mara to receive a Wish Token.”

Head back into the Dreaming City, and if you’re successful, you could earn one of these rewards from the three categories below during the six weeks that the quest will be made available.

Last Wish Resonance

Last Wish raid weapons in Destiny 2
Craft your arsenal. Image via Bungie

All weapons from the Last Wish raid will be available, all with Deepsight Resonance (red borders) so they can be crafted at the Enclave whenever enough of one weapon has been collected.

  • The Supremacy (Sniper Rifle)
  • Transfiguration (Scout Rifle)
  • Apex Predator (Rocket Launcher)
  • Chattering Bone (Pulse Rifle)
  • Nation of Beasts (Hand Cannon)
  • Techeun Force (Fusion Rifle)
  • Tyranny of Heaven (Bow)
  • Age-Old Bond (Auto Rifle)

Exotic armors

Destiny 2 exotic armors
Armors on display. Image via Bungie

A selection of Exotic armors for all three classes will be available, and all of them are from the year of Lightfall, which began last year in February 2023.

WarlockHunterTitan
Ballidorse Wrathweavers (Arms)Speedloader Slacks (Legs)Cadmis Ridge Lancecap (Head)
Swarmers (Legs)Cyrtarachne’s Facade (Head)Abeyant Leap (Legs)
Cenotaph Mask (Head)Triton Vice (Arms)Arbor Warden (Chest)
Briarbinds (Arms)Mothkeeper’s Wraps (Arms)Pyrogale Gauntlets (Arms)

Miscellany

Destiny 2 Riven's Wishes rewards
Mementos are highly sought-after. Image via Bungie

This tier of rewards includes consumables and some Mementos, which are difficult-to-earn additions to weapons that change their appearance in a unique way, even better than shaders.

  • Season of the Lost Memento
  • The Dawning Memento
  • Two Ascendant Shards
  • Two Asecendant Alloys
  • Exotic Cipher
