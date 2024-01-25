Destiny 2’s new weekly quest allows players to pick their own reward, including Exotic armors and Mementos

New content is coming to Destiny 2 next week in the form of weekly quests from Mara Sov as a sort of epilogue to Season of the Wish, Bungie announced today.

In a new blog today, Bungie revealed that starting at next week’s Destiny 2 reset on Jan. 30, Guardians can head to Mara in the H.E.L.M. to pick up Riven’s Wishes, a weekly quest with “a high-risk objective in the Dreaming City, such as completing Legend Lost Sectors or dungeons.”

Catch up on this past year’s exotic pool. Image via Bungie

When successfully completing the objective, returning to Mara will reward players with a Wish Token that can then be spent on three different pools of reward categories.

The first pool is a red-border variant of Last Wish raid weapons, including the still-stellar Chattering Bone pulse rifle that I’ve been using a god roll of since it was released in 2018.

The second pool is likely to be most interesting for players who haven’t touched Destiny much in the past year, and that’s because it includes all of the Lightfall expansion year’s Exotic armors that have been released seasonally.

This includes Speedloar Slacks legs, Cyrtarachne’s Facade helmet, Triton Vice arms, and ad Mothkeeper’s Wraps arms for Hunters, along with Cadmus Ridge Lancap helmet, Abeyant Leap legs, Arbor Warden chest, and Pyrogale Gauntlets arms for Titans. Warlocks, meanwhile, can pick up the Ballidorse Wrathweavers arms, Swarmers legs, Cenotaph Mask helmet, and Briarbinds arms armors.

The third and final pool is miscellaneous items, such as Mementos from Season of the Lost and The Dawning, along with Ascendant Shards, Ascendant Alloys, and an Exotic Cipher.

Riven’s Wishes will run for six weeks beginning on Jan. 30, so Guardians can log on each week in February for a chance at new rewards. But Bungie also said the rewards can be earned “up through The Final Shape’s release” on June 4.