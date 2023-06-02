Chattering Bone god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Last Wish raid has been revitalized in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. Not only are its once highly sought-after weapons now craftable, but they have also been given new perk pools to try and make them as worthy to chase as they once were during Forsaken.

The success of this revival has been quickly conveyed through the rise of the Apex Predator rocket launcher to the top of the meta, but its success lies in the quieter victories too. The Chattering Bone pulse rifle is one of those quieter victories. A retrofitted Lightweight Frame pulse rifle is understandably going to draw less attention than more popular weapon archetypes in the raid, but the perk rolls it carries are nothing to scoff at.

First comes the big talking point: Kill Clip in column three. This, paired with High-Impact Reserves in column four, was the original Chattering Bone’s curated roll for good reason. For just how unique it is to have a perk like Kill Clip in that column, it will undoubtedly be a perk choice that many players chase, but even the more traditional combination of utility perks and damage perks that Chattering Bone has is rock solid.

Whether it’s Headseeker, Kinetic Tremors, or Rampage, Chattering Bone can pair it with fantastic options like Rangefinder, Kill Clip, or Rapid Hit. Even if Lightweight Frame pulse rifles aren’t the cream of the crop in the current sandbox, Chattering Bone makes itself heard with its perks alone.

Here are our recommendations for the best perks to look out for and the best god rolls for both PvE and PvP on the Chattering Bone.

Chattering Bone PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Rangefinder and Headseeker is always a winning combination. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

First perk: Rangefinder

Second perk: Headseeker

When it comes to Chattering Bone in the Crucible, the main comparison point that we’re trying to compete against with a prospective god roll is the Dawning event pulse rifle Stay Frosty. Stay Frosty is one of the only other Lightweight Frame pulse rifles with any real presence in Destiny 2 right now, thanks to its potent combination of Encore with Kill Clip or Desperado. It also has a greater range and zoom level than Chattering Bone which we need to bridge the gap on in any PvP god roll.

This is why Rangefinder is the best recommendation for column three. As fun as Kill Clip is to pair with another damage perk, Chattering Bone needs that extra bit of range and accuracy to compete with its contemporaries. Headseeker’s recent slate of impressive buffs makes it a perfect pairing, providing both aim assist and precision damage buffs for any shots that land on the body of your target. Lightweight Frame pulse rifles are much less stable than other archetypes, meaning Headseeker’s bonus will often proc with very little intent needed.

Reliably, this is the go-to perk combination, but there are some fun alternatives. Kill Clip with Headseeker can still be a fun build to work with at that close to medium range, and Harmony’s 20 percent damage buff in column four will be great for players that open an engagement with their secondary before swapping to Chattering Bone.

The weapon is, unfortunately, missing some of the more PvP-oriented magazine choices that Stay Frosty has, which means that you’re relying on Accurized Rounds as the only range bump available in that column. Just for good measure, we slot Chambered Compensator in the barrel slot to adjust some of Chattering Bone’s naturally poor recoil direction and stability.

Chattering Bone PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Kill Clip and Kinetic Tremors is a PvE player’s dream. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

First perk: Kill Clip or Rapid Hit

Second perk: Kinetic Tremors

The PvE god roll is where Chattering Bone can really shine, despite how uncommon it is for a Lightweight Frame to be wielded in such activities over other options. That’s thanks to the perk combination of Kill Clip and Kinetic Tremors, which tackles both the weapon’s raw damage output and its efficacy against large groups of enemies in one.

Kinetic Tremors has quickly become a popular perk option on Primary weapons with how it grants AoE damage to guns that otherwise wouldn’t have it, and the fact Chattering Bone can have it combined with Kill Clip is a uniquely deadly setup. You can still go for something more traditional like a Rampage or High-Impact Reserves pick in that fourth column, but this god roll has a unique signature to it that you simply can’t find on other pulse rifles right now.

Tactical Mag and Corkscrew Rifling is a comfortable set of magazine and barrel choices to go for here as they both do a sweeping set of enhancements to the majority of your base stats. As specific niches such as recoil direction and range aren’t as important in PvE, you can get away with being a bit more indulgent in the departments of reload speed, stability, and handling.

It’s hard for me to recommend any of the other perk combinations here, but Rapid Hit is in column three for those who would rather have something centered around their reload speed over yet more damage buffs with the Kill Clip choice. Ultimately, the fact that Chattering Bone is craftable means that everyone has the freedom to experiment to their heart’s content with the perks on offer with only a simple trip back to The Enclave every now and then.

