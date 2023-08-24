Unending Tempest god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Season of the Witch added several new guns to the loot pool in Destiny 2, including a new Crucible-exclusive Stasis submachine gun that players have their eyes on.

Unending Tempest is found as a random drop from Crucible matches, or by focusing engrams at Lord Shaxx. But it’s worth chasing down a god roll for, especially if you enjoy a fast-paced run-and-gun style of play in PvP, or are looking for a new primary option for your favorite Stasis build in PvE.

Here’s the best god roll for the Unending Tempest in Destiny 2 for both PvP and PvE activities.

Unending Tempest PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Range and stability are key in Crucible. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Gunsmith

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling) Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Trait 1: Perpetual Motion

Perpetual Motion Trait 2: Target Lock

Target Lock Origin Trait: Nadir Focus

Nadir Focus Masterwork: Stability (+10 Stability)

Stability (+10 Stability) Mod: Counterbalance Stock

As is usually the case with PvP weaponry, and SMGs specifically, you want to target traits and perks that help out with range and stability. The further and steadier you can shoot, the better, and these traits work towards this in a big way.

Even Perpetual Motion will help, providing bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while in motion, which is what you should be doing with an SMG in the Crucible anyway. Target Lock is great for adding damage onto those last few shots of the 27-round magazine, too.

But the coolest trait may be the new Origin Trait, Nadir Focus. This trait increases accuracy and range while using sustained fire on a target, so it has beautiful synergy with Target Lock.

Unending Tempest PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Add-clearing is fun with this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling) Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Trait 1: Subsistence

Subsistence Trait 2: Frenzy or Headstone

Frenzy or Headstone Origin Trait: Nadir Focus

Nadir Focus Masterwork: Reload Speed (+10 Reload Speed)

Reload Speed (+10 Reload Speed) Mod: Minor Spec

Unending Tempest is just the fourth Stasis SMG in the game, and the only one that’s readily obtainable in Season of the Witch. This makes it worth hunting down if you’re looking for a maneuverable primary weapon for a Stasis build.

Subsistence and Frenzy is a classic PvE trait combo, which rewards clearing minor enemies with reloading from reserves and boosts to damage, handling, and reload speed the longer you’re in combat.

Headstone in the second trait slot is also a consideration, especially if your Stasis build revolves around destroying Stasis crystals. That said, I prefer the flexibility of Frenzy, which doesn’t require headshots to trigger.

