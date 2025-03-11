Lotus-Eater god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Rocket sidearms made a splash when they arrived in Destiny 2, and now guardians can welcome the Lotus-Eater in their arsenals. This new Void-flavored gun brings another element to this archetype, and you can borrow a few Void verbs for it with a god roll.

Recommended Videos

The Lotus-Eater offers access to three Void keywords—Overshield, Weaken, and Volatile—though not all at the same time. It brings a mix of subclass synergy and utility thanks to a decently stacked perk pool, which opens up different ways to play it if you want to score a copy of this gun.

Here is our PvE god roll for Lotus-Eater in Destiny 2 and how you can add this weapon to your arsenal.

Lotus-Eater PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The base version doesn’t look bad, either. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launcher: Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Smart Drift Control

Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Smart Drift Control Mag: Appended Mag or High-Velocity Rounds

Appended Mag or High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Beacon Rounds, Reconstruction, or Repulsor Brace

Beacon Rounds, Reconstruction, or Repulsor Brace Fourth column: Withering Gaze, Destabilizing Rounds, or One For All

Your picks for Lotus-Eater will certainly vary depending on what you’re looking for, but leaning on Void verbs seems like an easy decision for us. The third column has a few rich options. Reconstruction can be worth it if you’re using this rocket sidearm sporadically, since you can fire a couple of shots, holster the weapon, and pick it back up with a full or overflowed mag.

Beacon Rounds is a favorite in rocket sidearms because it improves your projectile tracking (sometimes making enemies feel like they’re doing a reverse version of The Matrix‘s bullet dodge). Repulsor Brace also works for some Void overshields, and you can transplant it to any subclass if your other perk also applies Void effects.

For the fourth column, Void is the way to go for us: Withering Gaze is a nearly free Weaken effect to use on sturdier targets, and it’s the one we intend to take into Grandmasters or other high-level content. It’s good with Radiant and other effects and even better when artifact mods favor it.

If you’re looking for crowd control, however, Destabilizing Rounds could be the play. It synergizes with Repulsor Brace (though some interactions can be a bit finicky), and it can create explosions to take down enemies in a radius. We’ve also added One For All here since it’s easy to trigger and can provide great benefits, especially if you can hit multiple enemies within the same rocket’s blast radius.

How to get Lotus-Eater in Destiny 2

Lotus-Eater drops from Nightfall activities when it’s the featured weekly weapon. If you’ve unlocked at least one copy of this weapon, you can purchase the normal version from Zavala with Vanguard Engrams. On weeks that Lotus-Eater is on rotation, you can also spend one Nightfall Cipher and one Vanguard Engram for a regular version of this rocket sidearm, or spend 10 Nightfall Ciphers and one Engram for an extra Adept version.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy