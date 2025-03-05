Vision of Confluence god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

The Vision of Confluence got a significant glow-up as Destiny 2 reprised Vault of Glass weapons with new perks, Origin Traits, and the ability to craft/enhance them.

The Vision of Confluence is a Precision Frame 180 RPM Solar scout rifle. It was already decent before the update, with combinations like Rewind Rounds and Firefly, but now you can fully commit to Solar with Incandescent and Heal Clip.

Here are our Vision of Confluence god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Vision of Confluence god roll in Destiny 2

The best Solar scout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vision of Confluence PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Incandescent or Heal Clip

Incandescent or Heal Clip Perk two: Explosive Payload or Firefly

Explosive Payload or Firefly Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Vision of Confluence PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Zen Moment

Zen Moment Perk two: Kill Clip or Explosive Payload

Kill Clip or Explosive Payload Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

The Vision of Confluence is a great scout rifle to take inside PvE, with Incandescent available in the third column. This allows you to double up on damage perks in the fourth column with Explosive Payload, Firefly, or Frenzy. Firefly might be overkill for AoE, especially with Incandescent, so general damage perks, including Explosive Payload, work best.

There’s a sleeper perk for PvE and that’s Paracausal Affinity. Paracausal Affinity grants a 20 percent damage increase for six seconds when scoring a kill with an element of the matching alignment. To put it simply, one kill with Vision of Confluence is enough to get the buff. The total damage increase is higher than an Explosive Payload (15 percent), but you need to manually trigger it.

If you don’t want to go for double damage perks or plan to use Vision of Confluence in endgame content, there’s also Heal Clip in the third column. Heal Clip grants Cure when reloading shortly after a kill. Pair it with Firefly or Explosive Payload, and you’ll be good to go.

In PvP, Vision of Confluence feels very comfortable. It’s nowhere near the top of the meta due to its lower optimal TTK compared to 140 RPM hand cannons, requiring you to land three crits and one body shot to secure a kill, but you can still take it into Control and have a good time.

There’s Zen Moment in the third column to reduce flinch and recoil. You can pair it with Explosive Payload for some extra damage. If you want to make the gun more competitive and reduce overall TTK time, you can also go for Kill Clip.

How to get Vision of Confluence in Destiny 2

Not the hardest encounter to farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Vision of Confluence drops from the first (Confluxes) and third (Templar) encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. If you want an Adept/Timelost version of the weapon, you must complete the Confluxes encounter challenge on Master difficulty when the raid is featured in the weekly rotation.

How to complete Confluxes challenge in Destiny 2

Just have to wait for it. Image via Bungie

The Wait for It… challenge for the Confluxes encounter requires you to kill the Sacrificial Wyverns only when they begin sacrificing at the conflux. When you see a Wyvern on your side, get it low (about half a bar) and let it get to the conflux. When the conflux turns red, use your Super or a Heavy weapon to finish it.

During the encounter, avoid using turrets, souls, or anything else that can passively deal damage and accidentally finish off a Wyvern. If the conflux despawns before the Wyvern reaches it, don’t kill it. The Wyvern will despawn when the next stage starts or if you complete the encounter.

