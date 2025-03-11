Destiny 2 Heresy Act 2 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Get ready for the Court of Blades. Learn when Destiny will be back up.

The first Act of Destiny 2’s latest Episode, Heresy, was packed with content. From the new roguelite activity to a new dungeon, Exotic mission, and Trials of Osiris revamp. While it was a lot to go through, we’re only moments away from Act Two.

Here’s all the information about Act Two of Heresy in Destiny 2, including the release date, maintenance times, and new content.

Back to the Dreadnaught. Image via Bungie

Act Two of Episode Heresy starts with the weekly reset on March 11. This Act continues the story of Oryx and the returned Dreadnaught, introduces a new boss-rush activity, and kicks off this year’s Guardian Games. Act Two also promises to be very short, only three weeks, with Act Three kicking off on April 1, bringing us closer to the Rite of the Nine event.

Here’s exactly how much time is left until Act Two of Heresy is out:

Destiny 2 Heresy Act 2 release countdown

Destiny 2 Heresy Act 2 maintenance timeline

The maintenance for Act Two is longer than usual, so if you encounter more Chicken, Cat, or other errors earlier than you’re used to, that’s why. Bungie provided an expected timeline for the Act Two maintenance so you know what’s happening behind the scenes.

Here’s the Heresy Act Two maintenance timeline:

4am CT: Destiny 2 and 1 and all Bungie websites undergo maintenance.

Destiny 2 and 1 and all Bungie websites undergo maintenance. 4:45am CT: Destiny 2 and 1, all APIs, and all Bungie websites go offline for expected maintenance.

Destiny 2 and 1, all APIs, and all Bungie websites go offline for expected maintenance. 12pm CT: The latest update is available. Destiny 2 and 1, APIs, and Bungie websites are back online. You can log back into Destiny now.

The latest update is available. Destiny 2 and 1, APIs, and Bungie websites are back online. You can log back into Destiny now. 2pm CT: Maintenance concludes.

Of course, this doesn’t always mean the game will be playable at reset time. Destiny 2 often experiences delays or unstable servers after a major update. During the launch of the Episode Heresy, some players couldn’t log in for two to three hours after the servers came back up.

To stay informed on any server issues and potential delays, keep an eye on the Destiny Server and Update Status page on the Bungie website and Bungie Help Twitter account.

Everything coming to Destiny 2 in Heresy Act Two

The game is on! Image via Bungie

The new Act brings a couple of new things to Destiny 2, and considering it only lasts three weeks, we’re about to have a very action-packed time. Below, you can find all the main additions to the game in Act Two of Heresy on top of the seasonal story.

Court of Blades

Court of Blades is the new seasonal activity. It’s a short boss-rush mode where you fight a series of bosses with escalating difficulty. There are multiple buffs and upgrades that you can buy to improve your run and additional challenges you can set, but unlike The Nether, the health works the same as everywhere else in Destiny 2. The new activity comes with more seasonal weapons, including the bow, the sidearm, and more.

Guardian Games

Act Two kicks off this year’s Guardian Games alongside the seasonal content. This event comes with its own boss rush mode, where you fight bosses from different campaign missions, Strikes, and more to see which class is the best.

Barrow-Dyad catalysts

The Derealize Exotic mission dropped early in Act One and gave us the Barrow-Dyad Exotic submachine gun. Act Two comes with its first two catalysts: One for All and Target Lock. Prepare to dive back into the mission and take your shooting donut to the next level.

Balancing changes

Last but not least are the balancing changes to address the current PvP meta. From adjustments to the Lightweight pulse rifles to another nerf to Hunter’s smokes, PvP and Trials of Osiris should feel better in Act Two.

