5 Destiny 2 Exotic weapons we want to see reworked next

With multiple changes to Exotic weapons and armor flying into Destiny 2 with Episode Heresy, including reworks of D.A.R.C.I. and Lord of Wolves, it feels like the right time to think about what other weapons are overdue for an update.

Most of these weapons are severely underused in PvE (we’re not talking about PvP at all), and while some of them may have occasional use, they’re either too niche, don’t feel as fun and rewarding to play or feel out of place in the current sandbox.

Here are our top Destiny 2 Exotic weapons that need tweaks or reworks and our ideas of how they can be better.

Top Destiny 2 Exotic weapons that we want to see reworked

Centrifuse

One step away from being great. Image via Bungie

In the Episode that focuses a lot on Arc, you’d expect Exotic Arc weapons to be at the top of the usage list. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for Centrifuse, as it’s lagging behind even with the latest buff to its magazine size.

Centrifuse already has a solid identity of running and building up Overcharge to cause explosions and blind targets. The main issue is Overcharge’s uptime. If you reload the weapon, Overcharge resets. If you stow the weapon, it resets. If you stand still for too long, it also resets. It’s hard to get a lot of mileage out of Overcharge compared to a Legendary weapon with Voltshot.

One way to make Centrifuse better is to make it only lose Overcharge when not sprinting. Let it keep the charge even after reloading or stowing the weapon as long as I’m on the move. This plays into the weapon’s fantasy and increases Overcharge’s uptime.

Devil’s Ruin

I definitely don’t feel like John Wick with this one. Image via Bungie

Devil’s Ruin is one of the coolest-looking sidearms in Destiny 2. However, the looks are all this weapon’s got. This weapon is useless outside of occasional tomfoolery with its beam in PvP.

Since it feels like it was meant to deal with chunkier targets, due to its intrinsic Unstoppable capabilities, a damage increase based on sustained damage (similar to Target Lock) or simply more ammo for the laser would be perfect for Devil’s Ruin. The weapon still doesn’t have a Catalyst, so it’s about time Bungie introduced one.

Another thing that feels off with Devil’s Ruin is its firing modes. Regular shots feel slightly delayed because the laser fires by holding down the trigger. This might be a small complaint, it definitely ruins the weapon’s feel.

Dead Messenger

Or add Wild Card to it. Image via Bungie

Dead Messenger is one of the weapons with The Fundamentals perk that allows you to swap its element and grants a 30 percent damage buff when you apply or receive an elemental keyword that matches the currently selected damage type.

The damage increase from The Fundamentals is nice, but there’s still little to no reason to use Dead Messenger over a regular Wave Frame grenade launcher, like Forbearance or Martyr’s Retribution. With enough blast radius and an AoE perk, like Incandescent or Chain Reaction, Legendary weapons can do the same thing as Dead Messenger, freeing up the Exotic slot.

Wave Frame’s main purpose is to clear adds, so a buff to either blast radius or adding an AoE perk instead of Turnabout as its catalyst might be all the weapon needs to see more use.

Traveler’s Chosen

You’re the Traveler’s champion. Image via Bungie

Traveler’s Chosen has a great base functionality, but it doesn’t have that much use outside of PvP. With the right PvE build, you get high ability regeneration anyway. At the same time, if you want to use a sidearm in PvP, there’s always something like Peacebond or Heliocentric QSc.

With the introduction of Prismatic in The Final Shape, it’d be fitting for the Traveler’s Chosen to have an interaction with the subclass, like increasing the Transcendence energy gains or granting a buff, depending on the equipped Super.

Hierarchy of Needs

It looks good at least. Image via Bungie

Hierarchy of Needs is one of the least used dungeon/raid Exotics in Destiny 2. It can perform well in certain scenarios, but barely any activities in the game can consistently take advantage of its Guidance Ring.

While a simple damage buff to arrows shot through the Guidance Ring can work, more AoE damage would also be nice. It used to have a secret interaction with Warmind Cells before they were removed in Lightfall, and it’d be nice to see them return in one form or another, potentially as a part of this bow’s kit.

