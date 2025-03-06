Corrective Measure god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Commemoration has been the top Void machine gun in Destiny 2 for a long time. But the Corrective Measure aims to take Commemoration’s throne with its new set of perks and almost unlimited Void synergy.

Corrective Measure is an Aggressive Frame 600 RPM Void machine gun from the Vault of Glass raid. While it has a ton of Void-related perks, like Destabilizing Rounds and Demoralize, it doesn’t have a passive reload perk, so there’s still a reason to keep Commemoration around.

Here are our Corrective Measure god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Corrective Measure god roll in Destiny 2

Everything you might want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corrective Measure PvE roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Fluted Barrel Magazine: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Perk one: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Perk two: Demoralize or Killing Tally

Demoralize or Killing Tally Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Backup Mag

Corrective Measure PvP roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Perk two: Killing Tally

Killing Tally Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

One of the best PvE Corrective Measure rolls is Destabilizing Rounds with Demoralize. Both perks allow for immense add-clear and Void-debuffing that no other Void machine gun can do. While this is a good roll, Corrective Measure has a couple more great options.

Rewind Rounds and Subsistence in the third column are useful to keep your mag full. You can also go for an alternate damage perk, like Firefly or Redirection. Redirection recently got a buff that made it much more potent. It’s somewhat similar to Killing Tally, except you get stacks by hitting weak enemies and then use those stacks to deal more damage to stronger enemies.

In the fourth column, there’s Withering Gaze, One for All, and Killing Tally. Withering Gaze may not be the best option if you can get Demoralize, but the other two are reliable damage options that are easy to trigger and deal respectable damage.

For PvP, Corrective Measure has a standard Dynamic Sway Reduction with Killing Tally combination. You can also go for High-impact Reserves in the fourth column. 600 RPM machine guns aren’t the best for PvP, but that mainly depends on personal preference and playstyle.

How to get Corrective Measure in Destiny 2

Who doesn’t want a shiny Adept? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Corrective Measure drops from the first (Confluxes), third (Templar), and fifth (Atheon) encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. If you want an Adept/Timelost version of the weapon, you must complete the Atheon encounter challenge on Master difficulty when the raid is featured in the weekly rotation.

How to complete Atheon challenge in Destiny 2

One last challenge. Image via Bungie

The Atheon challenge requires everyone who got pulled into the timestreams to shoot an Oracle. Unlike the Oracles challenge, it doesn’t matter which Oracle you shoot as long as everyone shoots one.

Atheon pulls in random players every time, so everyone should be on the same page regarding the challenge. The easiest way to complete the challenge is to immediately call out the order, in which the inside team will shoot the Oracles. The Aegis wielder may also have a designated number, regardless of the player who got pulled in.

For example, you decide the player with the relic always shoots the last Oracle. This leaves only two players who need to coordinate. Players call out “first” or “second” and then shoot the respective Oracles when they appear.

