All Vault of Glass weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass is a new take on an old raid from Destiny and it brings a small arsenal of familiar weapons to match. Completing the raid can yield a handful of guns, including a Kinetic Sniper Rifle with a Rapid-Fire Frame and a Rocket Launcher that can roll Overflow.
The guns inside the Vault of Glass have a series of unique perks that make them a great addition to any Guardian’s inventory. Two of the rolls to watch out for are Firefly and Rewind Rounds.
Firefly creates an explosion of Solar damage and improves reload speed upon getting a Precision final blow. This perk is part of Ace of Spades, but the Vault of Glass weapons (and the Hung Jury Nightfall Scout Rifle) can also roll with it.
Rewind Rounds, on the other hand, refills the magazine based on the number of hits after emptying a clip. It vastly increases magazine size and damage uptime and is a handy roll in any Vault of Glass weapon.
Destiny players will notice the lack of two weapons—Atheon’s Epilogue (Auto Rifle) and Praedyth’s Timepiece (Pulse Rifle)—that didn’t make the cut in the new version of the raid. Here’s a list of all Vault of Glass weapons and their corresponding perks.
Fatebringer (Hand Cannon, Kinetic)
This 140rpm Hand Cannon has a vast perk pool that can create incredible combinations. The perks to watch out for are Explosive Payload, Rewind Rounds, Frenzy, and Firefly.
First column
- Rewind Rounds
- Explosive Payload
- Killing Wind
- Tunnel Vision
- Osmosis
- Thresh
Second column
- Firefly
- Frenzy
- Kill Clip
- Eye of the Storm
- Opening Shot
- Adrenaline Junkie
Praedyth’s Revenge (Sniper, Kinetic)
This Rapid-Fire Frame sniper only takes up a Kinetic slot, which frees up room for an Exotic in the Energy or Heavy slots. Rewind Rounds can work wonders when paired with a perk that increases damage, such as Frenzy or High-Impact Reserves. But Firefly can shine in terms of clearing additional enemies.
First column
- Osmosis
- Rewind Rounds
- Quickdraw
- No Distractions
- Moving Target
- Feeding Frenzy
Second column
- Firefly
- Frenzy
- High-Impact Reserves
- Kill Clip
- Adrenaline Junkie
- Opening Shot
Vision of Confluence (Scout Rifle, Solar)
This Precision Frame, 180rpm Scout Rifle can roll with Firefly, Frenzy, Kill Clip, and even Full-Auto Trigger. Rewind Rounds is by far the best option for the first slot, but it can have a few decent substitutes.
First column
- Rewind Rounds
- Tunnel Vision
- Wellspring
- Surplus
- Killing Wind
- Zen Moment
Second column
- Firefly
- Disruption Break
- Frenzy
- Kill Clip
- Full-Auto Trigger
- Thresh
Found Verdict (Shotgun, Arc)
This Aggressive Frame shotgun has a slew of damage-boosting perks. It also rolls with Rewind Rounds and Auto-Loading Holster to keep the offense up a bit longer.
First column
- Rewind Rounds
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Surplus
- Unrelenting
- Slideshot
- Full-Auto Trigger
Second column
- Frenzy
- Vorpal Weapon
- One-Two Punch
- Demolitionist
- Opening Shot
- Killing Wind
Hezen Vengeance (Rocket Launcher, Solar)
Overflow/Lasting Impression is an incredible combination and Hezen Vengeance can roll both of those perks at the same time. This Rocket Launcher has a great perk pool, which mixes perks like Auto-Loading Holster and Impulse Amplifier with Lasting Impression and Vorpal Weapon.
First column
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Overflow
- Impulse Amplifier
- Tracking Module
- Quickdraw
- Surplus
Second column
- Vorpal Weapon
- Lasting Impression
- Demolitionist
- Cluster Bomb
- Wellspring
- Thresh
Corrective Measure (Machine Gun, Void)
Rewind Rounds refills the magazine based on the number of hits and few things can shoot as much as a machine gun. Add to that perks such as One For All or Firefly and Guardians will be able to take out hordes of enemies with very few reloads.
First column
- Rewind Rounds
- Feeding Frenzy
- Subsistence
- Surplus
- Demolitionist
- Dynamic Sway Reduction
Second column
- Firefly
- One For All
- Adrenaline Junkie
- High-Caliber Rounds
- Thresh
- Tap the Trigger
Vex Mythoclast
It wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 raid if it didn’t bring an Exotic. The Vex Mythoclast has returned from Destiny and has a chance of dropping from the final boss.
This Fusion Rifle feels more like an Auto Rifle since it fires one bolt at a time. Killing targets grants an Overcharge and players can hold down the Reload button when fully charged to turn it into a particularly deadly Linear Fusion Rifle.
Guardians can chase the Catalyst for the Vex Mythoclast inside the Vault of Glass after obtaining the weapon for the first time and must use it to activate a series of plates spread out across the raid.
Timelost weapons
Destiny website light.gg indicates the existence of a series of Timelost weapons. They’re presumably the rewards for completing the hard version of Vault of Glass and should be the raid’s equivalent counterpart to Adept Nightfall weapons. Bungie hasn’t revealed their purpose or how to obtain them, however.