All Vault of Glass weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass is a new take on an old raid from Destiny and it brings a small arsenal of familiar weapons to match. Completing the raid can yield a handful of guns, including a Kinetic Sniper Rifle with a Rapid-Fire Frame and a Rocket Launcher that can roll Overflow.

The guns inside the Vault of Glass have a series of unique perks that make them a great addition to any Guardian’s inventory. Two of the rolls to watch out for are Firefly and Rewind Rounds.

Firefly creates an explosion of Solar damage and improves reload speed upon getting a Precision final blow. This perk is part of Ace of Spades, but the Vault of Glass weapons (and the Hung Jury Nightfall Scout Rifle) can also roll with it.

Rewind Rounds, on the other hand, refills the magazine based on the number of hits after emptying a clip. It vastly increases magazine size and damage uptime and is a handy roll in any Vault of Glass weapon.

Destiny players will notice the lack of two weapons—Atheon’s Epilogue (Auto Rifle) and Praedyth’s Timepiece (Pulse Rifle)—that didn’t make the cut in the new version of the raid. Here’s a list of all Vault of Glass weapons and their corresponding perks.

Fatebringer (Hand Cannon, Kinetic)

Screengrab via Bungie

This 140rpm Hand Cannon has a vast perk pool that can create incredible combinations. The perks to watch out for are Explosive Payload, Rewind Rounds, Frenzy, and Firefly.

First column

Rewind Rounds

Explosive Payload

Killing Wind

Tunnel Vision

Osmosis

Thresh

Second column

Firefly

Frenzy

Kill Clip

Eye of the Storm

Opening Shot

Adrenaline Junkie

Praedyth’s Revenge (Sniper, Kinetic)

Screengrab via Bungie

This Rapid-Fire Frame sniper only takes up a Kinetic slot, which frees up room for an Exotic in the Energy or Heavy slots. Rewind Rounds can work wonders when paired with a perk that increases damage, such as Frenzy or High-Impact Reserves. But Firefly can shine in terms of clearing additional enemies.

First column

Osmosis

Rewind Rounds

Quickdraw

No Distractions

Moving Target

Feeding Frenzy

Second column

Firefly

Frenzy

High-Impact Reserves

Kill Clip

Adrenaline Junkie

Opening Shot

Vision of Confluence (Scout Rifle, Solar)

Screengrab via Bungie

This Precision Frame, 180rpm Scout Rifle can roll with Firefly, Frenzy, Kill Clip, and even Full-Auto Trigger. Rewind Rounds is by far the best option for the first slot, but it can have a few decent substitutes.

First column

Rewind Rounds

Tunnel Vision

Wellspring

Surplus

Killing Wind

Zen Moment

Second column

Firefly

Disruption Break

Frenzy

Kill Clip

Full-Auto Trigger

Thresh

Found Verdict (Shotgun, Arc)

Screengrab via Bungie

This Aggressive Frame shotgun has a slew of damage-boosting perks. It also rolls with Rewind Rounds and Auto-Loading Holster to keep the offense up a bit longer.

First column

Rewind Rounds

Auto-Loading Holster

Surplus

Unrelenting

Slideshot

Full-Auto Trigger

Second column

Frenzy

Vorpal Weapon

One-Two Punch

Demolitionist

Opening Shot

Killing Wind

Hezen Vengeance (Rocket Launcher, Solar)

Screengrab via Bungie

Overflow/Lasting Impression is an incredible combination and Hezen Vengeance can roll both of those perks at the same time. This Rocket Launcher has a great perk pool, which mixes perks like Auto-Loading Holster and Impulse Amplifier with Lasting Impression and Vorpal Weapon.

First column

Auto-Loading Holster

Overflow

Impulse Amplifier

Tracking Module

Quickdraw

Surplus

Second column

Vorpal Weapon

Lasting Impression

Demolitionist

Cluster Bomb

Wellspring

Thresh

Corrective Measure (Machine Gun, Void)

Screengrab via Bungie

Rewind Rounds refills the magazine based on the number of hits and few things can shoot as much as a machine gun. Add to that perks such as One For All or Firefly and Guardians will be able to take out hordes of enemies with very few reloads.

First column

Rewind Rounds

Feeding Frenzy

Subsistence

Surplus

Demolitionist

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Second column

Firefly

One For All

Adrenaline Junkie

High-Caliber Rounds

Thresh

Tap the Trigger

Vex Mythoclast

Screengrab via Bungie

It wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 raid if it didn’t bring an Exotic. The Vex Mythoclast has returned from Destiny and has a chance of dropping from the final boss.

This Fusion Rifle feels more like an Auto Rifle since it fires one bolt at a time. Killing targets grants an Overcharge and players can hold down the Reload button when fully charged to turn it into a particularly deadly Linear Fusion Rifle.

Guardians can chase the Catalyst for the Vex Mythoclast inside the Vault of Glass after obtaining the weapon for the first time and must use it to activate a series of plates spread out across the raid.

Timelost weapons

Destiny website light.gg indicates the existence of a series of Timelost weapons. They’re presumably the rewards for completing the hard version of Vault of Glass and should be the raid’s equivalent counterpart to Adept Nightfall weapons. Bungie hasn’t revealed their purpose or how to obtain them, however.