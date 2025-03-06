Destiny 2 Getaway Artist Warlock Exotic: Best build and how to get

Warlock with Getaway Artist has been a classic Prismatic build in Destiny 2 since the subclass’s release in The Final Shape expansion. It offers unparalleled crowd control alongside high sustainability and some burst DPS.

Getaway Artist is an Exotic gauntlet that allows you to consume an Arc grenade to create an Arc Soul. It’s an autonomous turret that stays by your side for a limited time and shoots everything within range. On Prismatic, you can combine it with a Stasis turret for maximum crowd control and Devour to keep yourself alive.

Here’s the best Getaway Artist Warlock build in Destiny 2 and how to get the Exotic.

Best Getaway Artist Warlock build in Destiny 2

Subclass loadout

Double the turrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Subclass: Prismatic.

Prismatic. Super: Nova Bomb: Cataclysm or Song of Flame.

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm or Song of Flame. Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, and Storm Grenade.

Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, and Storm Grenade. Aspects: Feed the Void, Bleak Watcher.

Feed the Void, Bleak Watcher. Fragments: Facet of Protection, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Courage, Facet of Ruin, and Facet of Hope.

Facet of Protection, Facet of Purpose, Facet of Courage, Facet of Ruin, and Facet of Hope. Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline, and Recovery.

Resilience, Discipline, and Recovery. Exotic armor: Getaway Artist.

The Prismatic subclass allows the Getaway Artist to shine like never before, with endless survivability and crowd control. Nova Bomb is a great Super for the burst damage this build lacks. You could also go for Song of Flame as a panic button and Restoration from Facet of Purpose, but this build already has enough sustain.

The two Aspects are Feed the Void and Bleak Watcher. Bleak Watcher consumes your grenade to create a Stasis turret, and because you also need to consume an Arc grenade for an Arc Soul, you get two turrets from one grenade. Feed the Void is the main survivability Aspect that grants Devour on ability kills—in this case, Arcane Needle. Getting kills with Devour extends its duration and grants grenade energy.

The Fragments are fairly standard for a Prismatic loadout. Facet of Protection and Facet of Purpose increase survivability. The Facet of Courage increases Arc Soul’s damage against combatants hit by the Bleak Watcher or Arcane Neesles. Facet of Ruin increases shatter’s AoE when defeating targets frozen by the Bleak Watcher, and Facet of Hope increases class ability regeneration when you have a buff, like Devour.

High uptime on the class ability allows for a quick burst of healing in case you didn’t trigger Devour, and consistently takes advantage of the Reaper armor mod for additional Orbs of Power.

Armor mods

Maximize your ability uptime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helmet: Siphon (matching your main weapon’s element), Heavy Ammo Finder.

Siphon (matching your main weapon’s element), Heavy Ammo Finder. Arms: Grenade Kickstart, Bolstering Detonation, and Momentum Transfer.

Grenade Kickstart, Bolstering Detonation, and Momentum Transfer. Chest: Resistance mods, depending on the enemies.

Resistance mods, depending on the enemies. Legs: Innervation and Absolution.

Innervation and Absolution. Class item: Reaper, Powerful Attraction, and Bomber.

The armor mods prioritize getting your grenade back as fast as possible. Grenade Kickstart consumes your Armor Charges to grant grenade ability energy. To get Armor Charges, you need Orbs of Power. Those come from the Siphon and Reaper, paired with Powerful Attraction to collect them all with a class ability. Using a class ability chains back into grenade energy using Bomber.

Collecting Orbs of Power also reduces ability cooldowns through Innervation and Absolution. As Stasis turrets deal damage, you get class and melee ability energy from Bolstering Detonation and Momentum Transfer, respectively.

Everything else, including resistance and ammo mods, depends on the activity. Generally, a Heavy Ammo Finder with Heavy Ammo Scout on the helmet and resistances matching the enemy’s damage types are a way to go.

Weapons

The old faithful (but with a better roll). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimately, weapons don’t matter much for this build. I prefer using Kinetic and Light weapons to fill up the Transcendence meter, as most of the Darkness damage already comes from abilities. A kinetic primary, like Fatebringer paired with Buried Bloodline and Corrective Measure, is one of many weapon combinations that you can use with Getaway Artist.

How to get Getaway Artist in Destiny 2

Collect them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getaway Artist is one of the older Exotics in Destiny 2 that you can get by opening Exotic Engrams at Rahool in the Tower. Exotics work on the knockout system, so open some of the Engrams until you get Getaway Artist. Once you reset Rahool’s vendor rank, you can target specific Exotics in his decoding menu.

