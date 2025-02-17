Destiny 2’s latest PvP meta is the same as usual, but with a lot more lightning

Trials of Osiris always shows the current PvP meta in Destiny 2, and this weekend was no exception. During the Heresy’s first Trials of Osiris weekend, some of the most used things were Titan barricades and pulse rifles—but not the ones you’d typically expect.

One of the most used Titan loadouts in Destiny 2 PvP over the last weekend was Arc Titan with the new Aspect, Storm’s Keep. Storm’s Keep modifies the barricade to grant Bolt Charge to everyone behind it. While behind the barricade, players can discharge the Bolt Charge using weapons rather than ability damage. Many players already agreed that this Aspect needs a nerf inside of PvP. “Yeah saw this lately in my trials game. Every titan just hiding behind the barricade waiting for bolt charge,” a player wrote in a Reddit thread on Feb. 16.

Duck and cover. Image via Bungie

Even if you don’t use weapons to trigger Bolt Charge, it has multiple interactions with other abilities, like Hunter’s Snare Bomb. Oftentimes, the team can hide behind the barricade to build up Bolt Charge at the start of the round and then unleash it onto the enemy team. What makes it worse is that the seasonal artifact has multiple mods that synergize with Bolt Charge. Flashover, for example, increases the lightning bolt damage and amplifies you when you have a full Bolt Charge.

Outside of the new Aspect, one new weapon also quickly rose to the top of the most used weapons in Trials of Osiris, according to Destiny Trials Report. The Redrix’s Estoc is a new pulse rifle with the Legacy PR-55 Frame, a frame that also received the Lightweight Frame buffs at the end of Revenant. Lightweight pulse rifles, including Exotics like Outbreak Perfected, are quite strong in PvP right now, but Redrix’s Estoc can also roll some great perks. From Lone Wolf to Headseeker and Sword Logic, the weapon has it all.

While the crisis of Radiant Dance Machines and The Last Word was averted, Storm’s Keep will reign the Crucible in the foreseeable future. It’s unclear if Bungie will address it in any way, but the synergy with the artifact makes the situation even more complicated.

