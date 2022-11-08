Destiny 2 fans came out of reset on Nov. 8 with just a tinge of surprise in the air due to Telesto’s mischief, and not exactly for the usual reasons. While Telesto is more known as the community’s meme gun due to the number of bugs it’s caused (and even has a website dedicated to tracking its mishaps), Telesto’s behavior was off, even by its usual standards. And fans think it could be the build-up to a community event.

While it may seem odd to leap from “Telesto is firing differently” to “we’re getting a community event,” it may not entirely be outside the realm of possibility. Light.gg, a website that compiles data from the API, has mentions to a community event, and the tail end of Season of Plunder would be a good time to either start it or at least build up to it.

It’s unclear if there is a connection between the two and what that could be, but the discussion, speculation, and possibilities got fans scratching their heads at reset on Nov. 8. What we know so far is that the API lists a community event and that Telesto is behaving unusually. Everything else, however, is left up to speculation.

Here’s what we know about a possible community event so far.

Is Destiny 2 getting a community event in Season of Plunder?

While we cannot be 100 percent certain Destiny 2 is getting a community event for now, there are enough mentions of it to believe a community event, if not in the works, was actually planned for Season of Plunder, thanks to information from light.gg.

Light.gg shows a set of triumphs related to a community event in Season of Plunder, which is available in the API. Based on these findings, players would likely have to earn resources to improve the Eliksni Quarter, according to triumph information. The fact that this data made it to the API indicates that at some point, Bungie planned on doing such an event, and it was scheduled for this season. But where does Telesto come in, and how does Destiny 2’s faultiest weapon come into play?

Telesto is bugged, but this time on purpose

With the weekly reset on Nov. 8 marking the end of Festival of the Lost and a four-week wait until the release of season 19, this leaves a large window with little to no new activities in Season of Plunder. This means the end of the season would be ripe for any kind of story conclusion or a community event.

When Telesto started smoking and its projectiles started suddenly moving upwards, people thought it was just one of the several bugs that gave Telesto its reputation. But this time, it didn’t really seem like an accident: in addition to the weird trajectory on its bolts, the gun itself had some faulty effects, and holding reload would fix them and allow players to use it normally—similar to weapons with more than one firing mode.

Parts of the community, including Forbes’ Paul Tassi and content creator Aztecross, set on the hunt for this meaning. Tassi maintained this could be related to the event, and some players continued to hunt down any possible clues to the mystery, regardless of where it leads.

Telesto’s new projectile behavior is reminiscent of constellations, which led to one line of thought. Telesto is named after one of Saturn’s moons, which would line up with both the constellations theory and the idea that it could have to do with a general space theme. Tassi also drew attention to the Telesto-themed set on the Eververse Store, with each item’s flavor text possibly being clues. One of Festival of the Lost’s mask ornaments was also styled after the fusion rifle, which meant Bungie was doubling down on the Telesto references even before the gun’s false malfunctioning.

The API listing a community event in Season of Plunder (as confirmed by light.gg) is evidence that the developers may have something in the works for the tail end of the season, which would line up with the Eliksni Quarter’s importance since Season of the Splicer last year. While it’s unclear exactly how (or if) Telesto will lead players to the mysterious community event, guardians all over the galaxy have their eyes turned to Telesto—even if it’s just shooting it upwards for hours on end to see if they can make sense of a pattern in its seemingly random firing modes.