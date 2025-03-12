Destiny 2 Rites of the Deep walkthrough: How to discover and investigate the strange rift in the Nether

Destiny 2‘s The Nether got a couple more secrets in Act Two of Heresy, including a set of strange rifts you must investigate as part of the Rites of the Deep quest.

Recommended Videos

These strange rifts are scattered around the Nether, and interacting with them plays an audio log. Their appearance may be familiar: they look like the Darkness Rifts in Savathûn’s Throne World, though they’re spread out over the Dreadnaught.

Here’s how you can discover all the locations of the strange rifts and advance Destiny 2‘s Rites of the Deep quest, the main storyline for Act Two of Heresy.

How to investigate the strange rifts in the Nether in the Rites of the Deep quest

The Trenchway is one of the several locations where they spawn. Image via Bungie

If you’re roaming the Nether after progressing the Rites of the Deep quest, odds are you may have seen a couple of green symbols floating around. They look just like the symbols from Oryx, Xivu Arath, and Savathûn early into Heresy. But this time, the message comes from a different sender.

To investigate the strange rifts, you must find their locations and interact with them, showing you an audio message. You need to find four strange rifts to complete this quest step, which should be quick.

Here’s where you can discover the strange rifts in the Dreadnaught.

Where to find the strange rifts in the Nether in Destiny 2

We’ve found two strange rifts in each of the three starting areas—Mausoleum, Hall of Souls, and the Trenchway—but we didn’t go looking for them on the Founts. You need to interact with the strange rifts, so you can find the two correct locations on a given zone, then return to Orbit and try to get into a different location. The objective will advance once the audio log stops playing.

Location Description Hall of Souls Head to the arch in the center of the Hall of Souls and find this rift in the center of the platform where you fight the Subjugator. Hall of Souls From the middle platform, look for the Ravenous spawn. The rift is on a bridge just by it, and the telltale neon glow of Hive magic helps you spot it. Mausoleum From the spawn area, look for a rift on an elevated platform almost dead ahead of you. Mausoleum At the boss area, by a rock wall on the left. Trenchway On the far left side of the Trenchway (from the spawn point), look for this one where you summon Vorok, Excise Eternal. Trenchway On the inner part of the Trenchway, on the trench on the opposite side of the spawn.

Rites of the Deep strange rift locations in the Hall of Souls

Don’t forget this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t farm the Ravenous anymore, but you can still pay it a visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two strange rifts in the Hall of Souls are located by the most notable part of this zone. One of them is just in front of the arch in the zone, where you fight the Subjugator as the area boss. You can spot this location easily as you walk around, but this section is connected to the hallway with the Tormentor encounter. Find the rift just in front of the arch, where the Taken Altar is located in the Court of Blades.

The second rift is by a bridge near the Ravenous spawn, which is visible from the center part of the Court of Blades. The hungry Thrall is one of the Nether’s most infamous secrets, and the bridge just next to it has the second rift you need.

Rites of the Deep strange rift locations in the Trenchway

Hello, Vorok, my old friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one is easy to see if you come out of the spawn area, but you might miss it if you don’t go hunt secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you spawned into the Trenchway, look to the far left of the area to find a strange rift in the distance, just by the braziers you need to light up if you want to summon Vorok, Excise Eternal, a miniboss required for the Shattered Will: Sentinel Eternal quest.

After that, go to the other side of the Trenchway and cross the gap to find another strange rift in the path that leads to the rest of the Dreadnaught. You may miss this if all your objectives are too close to each other, so don’t forget to grab this one.

Rites of the Deep strange rift locations in the Mausoleum

Look on the platforms to the left of the Taken shield in this picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look on the left side and mind the snipers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mausoleum also boasts two strange rifts. One is on a platform visible from the spawn, just by the braziers to summon Vorok, Excise Eternal in this zone and close to where the two shielded enemies appear as part of an objective.

The last strange rift is in the boss area, near a rocky wall. If you’ve pulled out your Ghost, you may have noticed it keeps looking at the ground at a specific area below the floor. The strange rift isn’t part of this mystery, but it’s just by the wall that seems to trigger the “something strange is near” message.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy