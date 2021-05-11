All Destiny 2 DLCs and expansions

In its three-and-a-half-year run since releasing in fall 2017, the folks at Bungie have released a lot of Destiny 2 content. The game is just about to start its 15th season and has released five major expansions so far. That’s a lot of content to keep track of, especially with the team changing which content is currently available.

For those looking to trace back the short but deep history of Destiny 2′s paid expansion, we’ve put them in chronological order for you.

Curse of Osiris, December 2017

Image via Bungie

The first paid, major expansion for Destiny 2 was Curse of Osiris. This expansion released in December 2017 and introduced the destination of planet Mercury, where the Guardian would have to rescue Osiris from the Vex “in order to avert a dark future.” The story missions pit the Guardian against a series of challenging Vex enemies and eventually the final boss in Panoptes, Infinite Mind.

Curse of Osiris also introduced two new strikes that took place in Mercury: A Garden World and A Tree of Probabilities, both in the procedurally generated Infinite Forest. The expansions also introduced the first of a new raid activity on The Leviathan called Raid Lairs, with Eater of Worlds.

Warmind, May 2018

Image via Bungie

Warmind is Destiny 2′s second major expansion after Curse of Osiris, and the last one of Year One. Warmind added Mars to Destiny 2, via a region called Hellas Basin. On this destination, Guardians had to contend with an awakened Hive army and their worm god Xul, as well as the Warmind Rasputin.

Warmind saw the introduction of new mode that took place on Mars, Escalation Protocol, a wave-based public event that is reminiscent of horde modes from other games. Warmind also introduced the second and final Raid Lair, Spire of Stars. Additionally, the Valor and Glory ranking systems for PvP players were introduced.

Forsaken, September 2018

Image via Bungie

Forsaken, the third major expansion and what would be the first of larger yearly expansions for the game going forward, kicked off Year Two. Forsaken introduced two new destinations in The Reef: Dreaming City and Tangled Shore. Forsaken’s lengthy campaign takes place across the new locations and introduced a new enemy in the Scorn, a corrupted, undead version of the Fallen. Guardians are tasked with hunting down the eight Scorn Barons, and these missions can be done in any order.

Forsaken was seen as the biggest change to Destiny 2 since the game came out. They added a new weapon type in the bow and arrow, a different super to each Guardian subclass (nine total), four strikes, a new raid in Last Wish, the PvPvE mode Gambit, a new Crucible mode called Breakthrough, and the first dungeon (shorter but still challenging raid for three players) in The Shattered Throne. Forsaken also saw the introduction of official seasonal content, which would forever change how Bungie released new Destiny 2 content.

Shadowkeep, October 2019

Image via Bungie

Shadowkeep is Destiny 2′s fourth major expansion, their second massive yearly expansion, and Bungie’s first since publicly splitting with Activision Blizzard. Shadowkeep reintroduces the Moon as a new destination, bringing back the iconic location from the first game. The story of Shadowkeep sees the Darkness resurrect numerous foes from the past, known as Nightmares, and forces the Guardians to work with Eris Morn to venture deep under the Moon’s surface to face this new evil.

Shadowkeep introduces two new strikes in The Festering Core and The Scarlet Keep, as well as a new raid in Garden of Salvation, and a new dungeon in Pit of Heresy. Players could also complete a new PvE activity in Nightmare Hunts after completing the Shadowkeep main story. Shadowkeep saw the introduction of the Armor 2.0 system, which drastically changed how armor rolled out and could be modified.

Beyond Light, November 2020

Image via Bungie

Beyond Light is Destiny 2′s fifth and most recent major expansion. The newest expansion introduced the new destination of Europa, the icy moon of the planet Jupiter. Guardians first rescue a former foe in Variks, the Loyal from Eramis, the Kell of Darkness. Eramis uses the power of the Darkness manifested in a new power subclass called Stasis, and the Guardian must take on the Darkness themselves to stop her.

Described by Bungie themselves as the beginning of a “new era” of Destiny 2, Beyond Light saw the introduction of the free-to-play version of the game New Light. Additionally, Beyond Light saw Bungie vault a huge portion of Destiny 2′s content, since the game had gotten too large, and the team wanted to remaster this content and reintroduce it gradually over time. Titan, Io, Mars, Mercury, and the Leviathan areas were all vaulted, as well as the content and missions directly associated with these destinations.

As for Beyond Light itself, the expansion introduced two new strikes in The Disgraced and The Glassway, as well as a new raid in Deep Stone Crypt. Guardians could now modify their Ghost shells in the same manner as they could with their armor, as part of the Armor 2.0 update. The original Gambit was removed, with Gambit Prime being renamed to just Gambit. Lastly, the Cosmodrome from the original Destiny was reintroduced as a destination.

The Witch Queen and Lightfall, early 2022 and 2023

Image via Bungie

Bungie are currently working on two new expansions for Destiny 2, in The Witch Queen and Lightfall. The Witch Queen was originally slated for a late 2021 release, but with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back the release of Beyond Light, the sixth and seventh expansions would get delayed as well. Bungie plans on releasing more information about The Witch Queen later this summer but has grand ideas for the conclusion of the “Light and Darkness Saga” as they call it:

“The Witch Queen represents an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2,” Bungie said. “Beyond Light built the foundation and allowed us to weave the world-building of Destiny and Destiny 2 together, but The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases. Even more importantly, the conclusion of these releases will also conclude the ‘Light and Darkness Saga,’ the conflict we first introduced with the launch of Destiny many years ago.”