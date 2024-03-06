A weapon is only as unique as its predecessor, but Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2024 included a truly first-of-its-kind weapon in the Hullabaloo—a heavy wave frame grenade launcher.

We’ve seen wave frames on the special weapon variant of the grenade launcher before, but never have we seen the intrinsic trait on a heavy weapon. What I can tell you first-hand is this Arc GL is an absolute beast and you’d be silly not to pick one up. Here’s how to get a Hullabaloo in Destiny 2, as well as its PvP and PvE god rolls.

How to get the Hullabaloo in Destiny 2

You’ve got to be in it to win it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Hullabaloo grenade launcher in Destiny 2, you’ll need to participate in the 2024 Guardian Games event, which runs from March 5 to 26.

You’ll pick up your first Hullabaloo drop when you complete the In It To Win It quest, which requires you to deposit any medal at the Guardian Games podium for the first time. After this, you’ll be able to roll for a copy of the weapon with randomized perks at Eva Levante—though unsurprisingly it’s going to cost you a small price.

Tip: The Guardian Games weapons, including Hullabaloo, CANNOT be crafted at The Enclave. You’ll need to randomly roll this weapon during the event. Once Guardian Games concludes, you won’t be able to get this weapon again!

Hullabaloo is an Arc wave frame grenade launcher, meaning once the grenade impacts, a wave of fast-moving energy explodes in a forward direction. Wave frame launchers lack a little up-front impact damage but make up for it with the area-of-effect blast, hitting a lot of enemies at once—as long as they’re on the ground.

As it is a Guardian Games weapon, Hullabaloo rolls with the Classy Contender Origin Trait, which grants class energy every time you kill an enemy. Compared to the special weapon wave frame, Hullabaloo’s wave of energy moves slower but packs a heavy weapon-style punch. Below we’ve included our picks for PvE and PvP god rolls for the Hullabaloo.

What is the Hullabaloo god roll in Destiny 2?

Compressed wave frames have arrived at last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hullabaloo PvE god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Augmented Drum

Trait Column One: Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin

or Trait Column Two: Chain Reaction or Cascade Point

Several great perks roll on Hullabaloo, meaning a few god-roll variants exist. Auto-Loading Holster is always an amazing pick on a heavy weapon, but the addition of Envious Assassin means multiple methods of reloading Hullabaloo while stowed exist.

In column two I like the look of Chain Reaction, which sees enemies killed by the wave explode. This weapon is an add-killing machine and Chain Reaction enhances the AoE blast significantly. Cascade Point combos well with Envious Assassin as kills with other weapons both automatically reload Hullabaloo and speed up its fire rate.

Alternate options include Voltshot, which shocks nearby enemies. Voltshot plus Chain Reaction will equal ridiculous amounts of AoE damage, but you’d need to reload the weapon after each kill. One For All is also a decent option as it’s highly likely you’ll hit multiple targets with the wave.

Hullabaloo PvP god roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Explosive Ordinance

Trait Column One: Impulse Amplifier

Trait Column Two: Golden Tricorn

Hullabaloo is not an ideal weapon to use in Crucible or Trials. Wave frames in general suffer as guardians tend to jump more often, meaning they avoid the wave of damage altogether. If you still want to give it a crack, I suggest Impulse Amplifier with Golden Tricorn as your main two traits.

Impulse Amplifier, combined with a projectile speed buff from the magazine or barrel perk, means you’ll send the grenade downrange much faster. Golden Tricorn works well if you’re running an Arc subclass as it will boost grenade and melee damage for a short while afterward.