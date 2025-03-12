Keraunios god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Laser tag time. Here are the best perks for PvE and PvP.

Guardian Games returns to Destiny 2 each year with a new weapon in its competitive arsenal. In 2025, Guardian Games introduced the Keraunios trace rifle, which has everything you might want from it for any activity.

Keraunios is a new Arc trace rifle from the Guardian Games event. While other Arc traces exist in Destiny 2, including the Warlord’s Spear, Keraunios has a few unique perk combinations that focus mainly on the subclass synergy.

Here are our Keraunios god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvE and PvP.

What is the Keraunios god roll in Destiny 2

This one has a sporty look to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keraunios PvE god roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Fluted Barrel Battery: Enhanced Battery

Enhanced Battery Perk one: Overflow or Eddy Current

Overflow or Eddy Current Perk two: Rolling Storm or Jolting Feedback

Rolling Storm or Jolting Feedback Masterwork: Handling

Handling Weapon Mod: Synergy

Keraunios PvP god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Battery: Projection Fuse

Projection Fuse Perk one: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Perk two: Closing Time

Closing Time Masterwork: Stability

Stability Weapon Mod: Quick Access Sling

Keraunios is primarily a PvE trace rifle, with several perks to choose from depending on your loadout. However, a unique perk unavailable on other Arc traces (at least for now) is Rolling Storm. Rolling Storm grants Blot Charge stacks on kills, perfectly synergizing with new Arc Aspects.

Alternatively, you can get Jolting Feedback to jolt targets and Detonator Beam for additional damage. Detonator Beam works similarly to Kinetic Tremors, creating an explosion when dealing sustained damage to a target.

The best perk to pair any of the above is Overflow. Overflow automatically loads the weapon beyond maximum capacity after picking up a Special or Heavy ammo brick. For Arc-focused builds, you can also go for Eddy Current to boost reload speed.

The PvP roll is more flexible because Keraunios can roll Closing Time, which boosts handling and range as the magazine gets lower. Special weapons spawn with enough ammo for one kill, so you can expect Closing Time to be active most of the time. This means you can invest more in other stats, depending on the barrel and battery.

In the third column, the best perk for PvP is Dynamic Sway Reduction. It improves accuracy and stability when continuously holding down the trigger. With this loadout, you should reach close to maximum range, stability, and handling on the Keraunios.

How to get Keraunios in Destiny 2

The show is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keraunios is a Guardian Games weapon you can get only when the event is around. The main way to get loot during Guardian Games is by earning Medallions and dunking them at the podium in the Tower.

To earn Medallions, play Guardian Games activities with the event class item (or its ornament) equipped and complete cards from Eva Levante. As you increase your score in both event activities (Rushdown and Supremacy), you’ll gain access to additional weekly chests in the Tower.

