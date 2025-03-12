Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025: Start date, all rewards, and more

The Guardian Games event has returned to Destiny 2 for 2025, with new rewards, competitions, and weapons for you to unlock. Meant as a lighter event for the season, you’ll be facing off against the other classes to see who comes out on top.

Recommended Videos

For those who want to participate, you’ll have to hop into the game and earn medals for you favorite class. This means playing on your preferred Guardian to rack up medals for your side, and there are plenty of rewards for you to unlock alongside the glory of being crowned the winner of the Guardian Games. Here’s what you need to know about the key dates, rewards, and how you can earn medals for the Guardian Games 2025 event in Destiny 2.

When does the Guardian Games 2025 start and end in Destiny 2?

A new armor set is available for each Guardian Class during the limited-time event. Image via Bungie

The Guardian Games 2025 began on March 11, kicking off for everyone in the game at the start of the daily reset. This was partially delayed due to a handful of technical issues on Bungie’s side, causing the servers to experience several problems. No one could get on to play the game much into the early afternoon, but things appeared to clear up much better through the evening.

For those who want to compete in the Guardian Games for as long as they can to bring their class to the top, you have until early April before the games disappear. There are plenty of opportunities to earn many of the new and returning weapons available throughout the event, or you can work on unlocking some of the best armor pieces for the event.

All Guardian Games 2025 rewards in Destiny 2

The highlight for the Guardian Games 2025 event are the three armor sets, pictured above, that you can unlock for your Guardian’s class. You can grab them through the Eververse store using the premium Platinum currency or earn them by completing Rushdown matches, the new game mode for the Guardian Games 2025.

As you work through the starting quest for the event, there are additional rewards you can earn, or you can purchase the Event Card upgrade. The upgrade gives you access to exclusive rewards you can only get by participating in this event. Here’s the full breakdown of every reward and weapon you can get throughout the Guardian Games 2025 event in Destiny 2.

Reward Reward type and perks Allstar Vector hover board Complete the Drop In quest Commemorative Steed Sparrow unlocked through the Standard Event Pass Fizzled Games Memento Memento unlocked by getting Gold and Silver Medallions Godly Array Dye Unlocked through the standard Event Pass Guardian Games 2025 Emblem Emblem unlocked through standard Event Pass Halfpipe Ghost Shell Ghost Shell unlocked with the Premium Rewards Pass Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher available through random drops, or purchased from Eva Keraunios Trace Rifle available through random drops, or purchased from Eva Microscopic Projection Ghost Projection available through Premium Rewards Pass Radiant Dance Rebellion Emote available through the Premium Rewards Pass Shattered Records Entrance Transmat Effect available through Premium Rewards Pass Taraxippios Scout Rifle available through random drops, or purchased from Eva The Title Submachine Gun available through random drops, or purchased from Eva

How to earn medals for Guardian Games 2025 in Destiny 2

Your primary goal and main focus for the Guardian Games 2025 event is to earn medals for your Guardian Class. The medals you earn with your character do vary. If you’re playing on your Titan, you’ll earn medals for the Titan Class, and you can’t deposit those on your Hunter or Warlock. The same goes for the other two. The more you play of a particular class in Destiny 2, more medals you earn for that particular class, bringing them one step closer to victory, and claiming the Guardian Games statue. You can view the score for all teams at The Tower.

You can begin earning medals shortly after you speak with Eva and complete the Best in Class quest, which gives you your Medallion Case. This shows how many Medallions you’ve collected. There are five types: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

The more common medallions are your Bronze and Silvers. You can earn those by completing Rushdown or PvP matches while wearing your Guardian Games attire. The more difficult ones are Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. These are available by grabbing event cards from Eva, and you have a limited number of these you can complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy