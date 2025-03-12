Short of putting it into the coconut, here's how to solve the latest error code plaguing Destiny 2 players.

Limes are delicious and make a great accent to multiple beverages, but you want to steer clear of them entirely when it comes to Destiny 2.

As lovely as a nice slice of key lime pie can be, it’s a devastating fruit to deal with in Destiny 2. It’s part of many error codes for the game that pop up whenever there are issues with Destiny 2 preventing you from playing your weekly missions or whatever the newest content may be in the game.

Here’s what we know about error code LIME in Destiny 2.

What is error code LIME in Destiny 2?

Error code LIME is just the latest in a long line of oddly-named error codes in Destiny 2. Bungie names their codes after things like animals, fruits, vegetables, an inanimate objects, and so LIME is just one of these error codes that seem to pop up whenever there’s an update in the game, or server issues plaguing gameplay time.

The error code began popping up a lot after Episode Heresy: Act Two was deployed on March 11, 2025, and Bungie has a specific suggestion on how to fix the problem. Fortunately there are a couple of things you can try to get back into the grind.

How to fix error code LIME in Destiny 2

If you can’t play, the lime is worthless. Image via Bungie

Bungie’s suggestion for error code LIME is to try the activity again if you received the error code while playing said activity. If it happens a second time, Bungie says to “please exit Destiny and relaunch the game.” But if the error persists, there’s some bad news.

“If you are seeing this error message after exhausting all troubleshooting resources please delete then re-install Destiny on your console,” Bungie said.

Reinstalling any game is a pain these days, especially with how large the file size of the game is. But if LIME is preventing you from playing the game, then it may be time to cut up and squeeze that lime by deleting Destiny 2 and reinstalling it again.

If the error continues to persist after you try the above methods, it may be worth posting on the Bungie Help forums, the Destiny 2 Discord server, or contacting @BungieHelp on Twitter/X to let the team know you’re still experiencing problems after exhausting the listed options.

Good luck, dear Guardian, and may the limes be ever in your favor.

For more on error code LIME, check out Bungie’s error help page.

