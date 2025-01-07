Slayer’s Fang might be the best weapon Destiny 2 brought in Episode Revenant. This Exotic Void shotgun packs a punch, and it could have a home in your Energy slot.

Recommended Videos

The new Exotic was part of the last batch of new gear with Revenant’s third and final act, arriving alongside the Kell’s Fall mission. The quest takes the Guardian through Fikrul’s lair, with a little bit of smoke and mirrors to go with it. It’s as close as Bungie has gotten to the vampire hunter concept the studio touted as Revenant’s theme, though it still lacks a bit in that end.

Here’s how you can get the Slayer’s Fang Exotic shotgun in Destiny 2, what it does, and more information about its catalysts.

How to get Slayer’s Fang in Destiny 2

The fact that it looks good is a bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Slayer’s Fang requires you to complete the Kell’s Fall Exotic mission. You get your first (red-border) copy of this weapon by completing the mission, but you can get subsequent upgrades for it in further reruns. Extract its pattern to craft it, which opens up different perk options.

Part of makes Slayer’s Fang unique lies in its projectile behavior. Instead of scattering when you pull the trigger, the projectile for this shotgun breaks into shrapnel after hitting an enemy, with the remnants damaging other foes and even ricocheting a bit. This lets you do a bit of area damage, and seeing the projectiles bounce off enemies can be satisfying and make the weapon feel considerably better than your average shotgun.

What does Slayer’s Fang do in Destiny 2?

Slayer’s Fang boasts one upgradeable intrinsic and a unique trait, which are par for the course when it comes to craftable Exotics from missions. Here are their effects:

Name Type Effect Nightsworn Sight Intrinsic Defeating targets grants you Nightsworn Sight. While this buff is active, final blows grant Truesight, shots weaken targets, and ammo gradually reloads from reserves. Heart Piercer Trait Rounds shatter into submunitions on impact, stunning Overload Champions.

The Nightsworn Sight intrinsic has four levels, which are unlocked by playing the Kell’s Fall mission. Each intrinsic upgrade also unlocks options for one of the parts in Slayer’s Fang, so having a fully upgraded shotgun lets you switch barrels, magazines, and stocks for your shotgun.

Does Slayer’s Fang have a Catalyst in Destiny 2?

Slayer’s Fang has four catalysts, with a few different options to choose from. You can acquire these catalysts through the associated quests, which require you to find objects spread out across the Expert version of Kell’s Fall. The catalysts play with this weapon’s easy access to Void keywords (Loose Change, Repulsor Brace) or its unique firing mode (Stats For All, assuming the shrapnel counts for the trigger). And if all else fails, Cascade Point is still an option.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy