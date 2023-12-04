The god roll and best perks for Scalar Potential in Destiny 2

Season of the Wish sees Destiny 2’s guardians return to the Dreaming City to hunt old and new foes and score some pretty sick loot, including the Scalar Potential, a new 540RPM Arc Pulse Rifle.

Scalar Potential drops from Season of the Wish activities but also can be focused at the Spirit of Riven for Wish Engrams, allowing players to roll for new perks. Here are our picks for the god roll and the best perks for Scalar Potential in Destiny 2.

The best rolls and perks for Scalar Potential in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scalar Potential best PvE rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Smallbore

Magazine Perk: Tactical Mag

First Trait: Overflow

Second Trait: Golden Tricorn or Attrition Orbs

The perk pool on offer for Scalar Potential doesn’t lend to many PvE engagements as other weapons in Destiny 2’s armory roll with better perks. That doesn’t mean you can’t make this one work, especially for activities requiring Arc damage.

Attrition Orbs felt the best option as an added way to spawn Orbs of Power after the Season of the Wish nerf to passive orb creation. Given it’s a primary weapon, Scalar Potential won’t be decimating your mid-tier mobs so it’ll drop those all-important orbs often. We’re pairing it with Overflow, one of the best perks for any weapon, automatically reloading Scalar Potential and increasing its magazine size when picking up ammo.

Golden Tricorn is a decent alternative to Attrition Orbs especially when paired with a grenade or melee ability. I play Titan, and with the three stacks of my melee ability, I can very easily keep Golden Tricorn’s damage buff active for a while, ensuring those pesky red bars go down in one burst.

Scalar Potential best PvP rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine Perk: Accurized Rounds

First Trait: Keep Away

Second Trait: Headseeker

In PvP, the true benefit of the special weapon trait Dragon’s Vengeance is on full show. As your allies will be dropping all around you, it never needs to be reloaded and comes stacked with range and handling bonuses. Still, we’ll boost the range and handling even further for consistency and to ensure it can take on opponents across the map.

Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds are, naturally, the best options for both of the major stats this pulse needs. We’re following that with Keep Away, which grants an all-around buff if no targets are nearby, and Headseeker, which increases precision damage after multiple body shots. We aren’t getting up close and personal, so consider a shotgun or fast fusion rifle as a secondary for engagements that get too close for comfort.