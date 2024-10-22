VS Chill Inhibitor god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2 is packed with unique and strong weapons, but the most sought-after one is the VS Chill Inhibitor grenade launcher. VS Chill Inhibitor is a Stasis Rapid-Fire Frame grenade launcher that can output incredibly high burst DPS with the right roll.

Recommended Videos

Here are our VS Chill Inhibitor PvE and PvP god rolls in Destiny 2.

What is the VS Chill Inhibitor god roll in Destiny 2?

Friendship with Edge Transit has ended. Screenshot by Dot Esports

VS Chill Inhibitor PvE god roll

Barrel: Confined Launch

Confined Launch Magazine: Spike Grenades

Spike Grenades Perk one: Cascade Point or Envious Arsenal

Cascade Point or Envious Arsenal Perk two: Bait and Switch or Explosive Light

Bait and Switch or Explosive Light Masterwork: Velocity

Velocity Weapon Mod: Aerodynamics

VS Chill Inhibitor PvP god roll

Barrel: Confined Launch

Confined Launch Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Proximity Grenades Perk one: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Perk two: Explosive Light

Explosive Light Masterwork: Blast Radius

Blast Radius Weapon Mod: Aerodynamics

In PvE, VS Chill Inhibitorcan roll some of the best damage perks, making it the best Stasis grenade launcher in the game that can annihilate bosses. If you’re running a Stasis build, you should definitely consider picking this weapon up.

There are a few great rolls on the VS Chill Inhibitor. In the third column, you can get Envious Arsenal and Cascade Point. Cascade Point lets you dish out quick DPS when switching to the weapon, but you must reload it manually. In the fourth column, there’s Bait and Switch and Explosive Light. Bait and Switch is generally better because you can only have six stacks of Explosive Light, and in longer DPS phases, you’ll quickly run out of the damage buff.

VS Chill Inhibitor doesn’t have decent PvP perks. The best combination you can go for is Demolitionist with Explosive Light. You could potentially swap Explosive Light for Chain Reaction, but it’s still a stretch. You don’t want to bring a grenade launcher (especially Rapid-Fire) into PvP because it’s not as consistent at dealing with enemies. Instead, you can go for a machine gun like Hammerhead that dominates the Crucible and Trials of Osiris.

How to get VS Chill Inhibitor in Destiny 2

A very fast farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

VS Chill Inhibitor drops from the new Destiny 2 dungeon Vesper’s Host. This dungeon features mechanics similar to Deep Stone Crypt and the Operation: Seraph’s Shield Exotic mission. This is also where you can get your hands on the Ice Breaker Exotic sniper rifle.

Since it’s the latest dungeon in the game, you can repeatedly farm it for legendary drops. The first encounter is by far the easiest to farm as there are no bosses, and you don’t have to worry about swapping checkpoints, as it’s very early in the dungeon.

The first encounter also drops the VS Velocity Baton grenade launcher and VS Gravitic Arrest fusion rifle, which are solid weapons to add to your vault.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy