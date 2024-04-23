Hammerhead god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, there’s no shortage of great Void heavy machine guns. Hammerhead may have once been in a league of its own, but the reprised version in Into The Light had to wow with its perk pool to dethrone its competitors. Luckily for players, it did just that.

Recommended Videos

The Hammerhead machine gun available as part of the BRAVE arsenal has a perk pool stacked with every option you could dream of having, including the unexpected presence of Rampage in the third column. That alone is reason enough to get excited about the potential god rolls you could get on this thing, even before factoring in equally heavy hitters like Onslaught and Killing Tally. It’s perfectly possible to build a god roll similar to those on Commemoration or Corrective Measure, but there’s a uniqueness in Hammerhead far more worthy of exploiting.

Here’s our recommendation for the PvE and PvP god rolls of the Hammerhead machine gun, as well as the best alternative perks it has available, so you know exactly what to look for when farming for it in Destiny 2‘s Onslaught activity.

What is the Hammerhead god roll in Destiny 2?

Hammerhead PvE god roll

A perk combination that’s just too good to pass up on. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Polygonal Rifling

Arrowhead Brake or Polygonal Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds First perk: Rampage

Rampage Second perk: Onslaught

Onslaught Masterwork: Stability or Reload Speed

Hammerhead PvP god roll

Enhancing your neutral game potential is vital. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Chambered Compensator Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Under-Over or Rampage

Under-Over or Rampage Second perk: Tap The Trigger

Tap The Trigger Masterwork: Handling

In Destiny 2 PvE, the Hammerhead god roll is Rampage paired with Onslaught. This is an incredibly unique set of perks to pair together and makes Hammerhead have some of the strongest damage output of any heavy machine gun in the game.

The focus of this god roll is mainly crowd control. As long as you take out a few minor combatants to get both perks rolling, beefier targets like powerful combatants and Champions can be cut down with ease as well. In the Fourth Column, Killing Tally and Target Lock are both valuable alternatives, but it’s up to your personal preference whether you choose to gun for these perks or Onslaught on your ideal Hammerhead.

That isn’t to say a more traditional roll can’t work, though. You can find just as much success, especially for boss damage, with any one of Fourth Time’s The Charm, Envious Assassin, or Rewind Rounds in column three. Whether you choose to go down this path entirely depends on whether or not you already have an equivalent roll on one of the many other Void machine guns in Destiny 2.

In PvP, the Hammerhead god roll we recommend is Under-Over and Tap The Trigger. It might sound unconventional, but both perks are perfect for enhancing the potency of the scarce Heavy ammo you’ll be able to accrue in the Crucible.

Under-Over is a perk that’s gradually earned more appreciation as time has gone on. What initially appeared to be a niche effect, doing an additional 20 percent damage against player overshields and Woven Mail, has become more and more vital in the current Destiny 2 PvP sandbox. Equipped alongside Tap The Trigger for some improved accuracy and stability, Hammerhead’s lethality is greatly enhanced against any potential target you could come across after swiping Heavy ammo.

Rampage is a potential alternative in the third column, but there’s a tacit acceptance that, with the limited ammo available, you’ll most likely only be able to exploit one or two stacks of it at most. A 10 percent damage buff is better than none, but it’s up to you whether you think it’s worth it.

How to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2

Prepare to take on waves of The Witness’ forces. Image via Bungie

The Hammerhead machine gun in Destiny 2 is a loot drop available from the Onslaught activity. To guarantee its presence in the reward pool, as well as unlock the ability to attune to it and increase its drop chance, you’ll need to complete its respective quest from Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions.

On top of Onslaught rewards and attunement, the Hammerhead can also be earned from the Trophies of Bravery chest located to the left of Lord Shaxx in the Hall of Champions. While Onslaught will be sticking around after The Final Shape launches on June 4, the Hall of Champions and the additional routes of getting Hammerhead will go away once the Into The Light update period concludes, so make sure to capitalize on them while you still can.

Limited-time variants of Hammerhead also have a rare chance of dropping until June 4, which feature double perk columns and a unique shader. This can make finding the god roll much easier if your luck shines through.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more