How does Attunement work in Destiny 2? Attunement explained

Destiny 2‘s Into the Light update brought the BRAVE Arsenal, and with it, the opportunity to attune to certain weapons. Attunement vastly increases your chance of obtaining that weapon, so it’s perfect if you want to farm a given item.

So far, Attunement is exclusive to the BRAVE Arsenal weapons from Onslaught, which came with Into the Light. Bungie has shown it can learn lessons from successful parts of the game if there’s interest, however, so there’s a chance the studio can tweak the system for future releases.

This feature will undoubtedly be the backbone of Onslaught and the BRAVE Arsenal, even after The Final Shape releases. Here’s an explanation of the Attunement system, including how to attune to a weapon, what attuning does, and how you can change your focused weapon.

What does Attunement do in Destiny 2?

Attunement gives you a 50-percent chance of getting the weapon you want from Onslaught, according to Bungie developer Chris Proctor. There’s a small catch: players have to unlock the weapon before they can attune to it, which requires a quest from Arcite 99-40 for each weapon.

Attunement is an amazing way to farm for the rolls you want for a given weapon. And since Bungie will drip-feed content over a few weeks, it’s a helpful way to farm for limited-time editions of weapons, which will go away after The Final Shape releases (though the regular versions will continue to drop from Onslaught).

How to Attune to a weapon in Destiny 2

Once they have unlocked a specific weapon, Guardians can attune to that weapon easily by going into the Hall of Champions and interacting with the Lord Shaxx holograms. Each hologram is tied to a specific weapon. You also need to complete the associated introductory quests: Feats of Bravery and Stranger Danger.

Getting close enough to one of the Shaxx holograms will prompt you to attune to that specific weapon. If you interact with it, the statue will give you a (surprisingly encouraging) thumbs-up and will glow, indicating you’re attuned to that particular piece of gear.

How to change your Attunement in Destiny 2

Changing your Attunement is just as simple as activating it in the first place. If you want to attune to a different weapon, head into the Hall of Champions and find a different hologram with your weapon of choice. You can also deactivate an Attunement altogether by interacting with an active hologram.

Is Attunement time-gated in Destiny 2?

Attunement per se isn’t time-gated, but players will encounter a timegate if they want to try the BRAVE Arsenal early into the update. You need to unlock a weapon before you can attune to it, and Bungie is releasing the remaining parts of the BRAVE Arsenal weekly. You have no time-gate for attuning to unlocked weapons, but some weapons will only unlock after some time.

The time-gate in BRAVE weapons was the biggest controversy with Into the Light. Bungie intended to release one new weapon per week, but the studio gave in after overwhelmingly negative backlash and changed that number to two. If you’re playing early, it may take you a couple of weeks to unlock the weapon you’re after—though once that weapon is unlocked, there are no limits to how often you can attune to it.

