Destiny 2: The Final Shape adds new subclass, new enemy race, Exotic class armors, and much more

Surprise, Guardians: Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be getting a new subclass after all, plus a whole lot more features that Bungie has been keeping secret until now.

Recommended Videos

After announcing The Final Shape last summer, many players were disappointed that an all-new subclass would not be included in the expansion. After its delay, however, Bungie has just announced a new one that will be coming when the DLC drops in June.

Bungie has been cooking. Image via Bungie

The new Destiny 2 subclass is called Prismatic, and it allows Guardians to combine different Light subclasses to create unique combinations of destruction. For example, the Warlock will get a grenade that combines Void and Stasis, but in short, it’s all about combining powers to create new ones, and there’s going to be a lot of possibilities.

The video showing off the new subclass showed off all kinds of combinations, and it includes the ability to fully customize classes to use multiple different ability types from each Light and Dark subclasses to create fun and expansive builds.

Bungie also revealed Exotic class items with two perk columns that take aspects from two other Exotic armors, including abilities from the Exotics of other classes. “We want it to feel a little broken,” a Bungie dev said in the reveal, and it certainly looks that way.

And for the first time in franchise history, since the original game launched in 2014, Destiny will add a completely new enemy race: a faction of The Witness’s army called the Dread. Featuring multiple enemy types, just like with existing races such as Hive and Cabal, they all have their own unique look and abilities, but are inspired by and similar to enemies seen in Lightfall called Tormentors.

It’s apparent that The Final Shape’s delay may have been necessary to refine all of these new features, because these additions alone are making the expansion sound like the most transformative in the franchise’s history.

Take this power. Be brave in dark places. Be the light of hope.



The Final Shape // June 4, 2024



🔺 https://t.co/j3dtI8NvzK pic.twitter.com/TEFKhMbdhX — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) April 9, 2024

Destiny 2: The Final Shape releases on June 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more