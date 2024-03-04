Destiny 2‘s 2024 edition of Guardian Games is right around the corner and with it comes the first new vehicle type in years—the Skimmer.

Skimmers are hoverboard-like vehicles that take up the same slot as a Sparrow but are a whole lot cooler; guardians can do mid-air tricks and surf around Destiny’s vast collection of open areas on Skimmers. Here’s how you can get your hands on your first Skimmer in Destiny 2.

How to unlock and equip a Skimmer in Destiny 2

The Skimmer oozes cool. Image via Bungie

The first Skimmer you’ll be able to unlock in Destiny 2 will be via 2024’s Guardian Games: All Stars, the annual “Destiny Olympics” that sees each of the game’s three classes compete for medals. 2024’s Guardian Games begins Tuesday, March 5, and with it comes the “Drop-In” mission from Eva Levante that rewards players with a free Skimmer.

Completing the Drop In quest gets you the Allstar Vector, Destiny 2’s first Skimmer. To use the Allstar Vector Skimmer, open your inventory and equip it where you would pick your Sparrow. Then, summon it like a normal vehicle and you’ll be surfing around in no time.

Guardian Games runs until March 26, so you’ll have plenty of time to get your hands on the Allstar Vector Skimmer. The Drop In quest is the first offered by Eva Levante, so it’s likely its requirements aren’t too difficult or time-consuming. We’ll find out exactly what we need to do on March 5!

Bungie has confirmed more Skimmers are coming to Destiny 2, including one “inspired by a beloved Destiny weapon.” You can expect the next batch to be in the Eververse store for Silver, or if you’re up for waiting, pick it up for Bright Dust down the track. It’s also possible we’ll see Skimmers added to Eververse Engrams in later seasons.