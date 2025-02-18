All The Nether secrets and collectibles in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s The Nether brings players back to the Dreadnaught for some loot and some good old-fashioned secret hunting. There’s plenty of mystery in the area with its puzzles and collectibles, and finding all of them can take some exploring.

Each of the Dreadnaught’s four areas boasts a few secrets during the Nether activity. Solving each puzzle grants you a chest with some episodic loot and seasonal resources, so it’s usually worth undertaking. Not all puzzles spawn in a run, though, so some of these may be unavailable.

Here are all the Dreadnaught secrets we found in the Nether in Destiny 2.

All secrets in The Nether (Dreadnaught) in Destiny 2

Defeat this Subjugator to advance, but grab the treasure along the way. Image via Bungie

The Dreadnaught has four areas, and you explore three of them in each run of the Nether. The areas are random, and not every secret spawns in the same run, so there’s always something to look out for when exploring. Put your Wombo/Combo Detector mods on your Ghost to spot treasure chests quickly.

If you see the “something strange is near” message in the Nether, this means a secret is nearby. Bring up your Ghost and watch where it’s looking: Our Light-fueled buddy usually (but not always) looks in the direction of a secret or object of interest.

You may find some glowing Taken worms as you explore. They have some special significance: each of them is a collectible, and we’ve found two in each area so far. We’ve listed all the secrets we’ve found in our runs of the Nether, but some of these are likely gated behind story progression. More may also appear throughout Heresy.

Mausoleum secrets in the Nether (Dreadnaught)

As far as the Dreadnaught goes, this is almost cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve found five secrets and two collectibles in the Mausoleum, but one of them is still a mystery.

Toland, the Shattered (the floating ball of Light)

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

Taken Blights by the boss area

Heretic altar (The Blighted Cyst and the Dark Transfer)

Two Ravenous Worms collectibles

Echoed Warnings Tithe

Toland, the Shattered

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve been around the Moon or the Dreaming City’s Ascendant Plane, you may have found Toland, the Shattered floating around. In lore, he somehow survived Eris’ incursion in the Hellmouth but now is embodied by an orb of incandescent white light that floats between planes. This ball of light is almost certainly Toland, so that’s what we’ve been calling him. Either way, getting close to him makes him float away to a different location, but keep following his trail. Bump into him around four or five times, and he’ll reward you with a chest. The flickering light is a dead giveaway if you can’t find him.

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

Go to the biggest construction on the Mausoleum and look for three braziers below the top area. Standing next to them gives you an Interact prompt, and lighting all three torches spawns Vorox, Excise Eternal. Take him down for a chest and a minor boon. This Taken miniboss is a recurring spawn in the Dreadnaught’s zones, so go for those torches whenever you see them.

Taken Blights

The zone boss spawns on the far side of the Mausoleum, but the fight is just part of what’s there. Look around the area for some Taken Blights with Cabal soldiers stuck to them. Three are in the boss area (left-right-middle) and one is further up, closer to the rest of the zone. Shoot them (and the Phalanxes that spawn) to grab another chest.

Heretic altar (The Shrieker portal)

With your back to the tentacles in the Mausoleum, look for a hallway on the right side, next to the two plates you must defend to advance. If you can hear the Shrieker before you head in, you’re in the right place.

Take down the Shrieker to find an area called Blighted Cyst, with a handful of chests and a Hive altar. You must use an offering at the altar to loot one of the chests, but this will set you on fire and can kill you if you’re not careful. Pick any chest to put out the fire and get a boon. In our testing in the exploration mode, all players can collect this drop, but your experience might vary.

The Mausoleum Ravenous Worm collectible locations

Doesn’t take much to grab this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports The map is your best friend to collect this Ravenous Worm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two worms within the Mausoleum. The first one is on a ledge above the objective with the two plates, while the other is inside a small cave near the boss room. Hug the right side of the area near the blight to see an icon in your HUD pointing to a hole in the rock near you.

Echoed Warnings Tithe

We’re not sure what that does yet, but we’re bound to find out soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a room left of the Shrieker hallway, you can find an odd Taken device with the words “Echoed Warnings Tithe found lacking,” which is bound to be part of the seasonal story at some point. A similar device is by the Tormentor boss in the Trenchway, so they may be a way to get different rewards, secrets, or encounters.

Hall of Souls secrets in the Nether (Dreadnaught)

No raid loot here this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you visited the Dreadnaught in Destiny or did the King’s Fall raid in the sequel, you’ll recognize this area. You’ll find a handful of secrets here—some familiar, some new, and one in particular that takes quite a bit of jumping.

The Ravenous

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

Toland, the Shattered

Invisible platform puzzle

Two Ravenous Worm collectibles

The Ravenous

The Ravenous is one of the most unique secrets in the Hall of Souls. This endlessly respawning Thrall may not seem like it does much (other than giving a ton of Tome of Want progress if you spawn camp it), but it hides some treasure if you can feed its hunger.

Have your back to the portal in the center of the Hall of Souls and look slightly northwest. The Ravenous spawns by a rock there and will take your aggro, trying to blow itself up in your face. Kite this enemy to the nearby room and take it up a set of stairs, where you’ll find some Hive worms. Our newfound friend will eat the worms and evolve into an Acolyte. Take the Ravenous to the next room and make a right on the bridge, then let it eat once more (by the corner) so it becomes a full-on Knight. Defeat its final form for more treasure.

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

They call it “Excise Eternal” because it somehow keeps coming back. Like Kelgorath. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vorok also spawns in the Hall of Souls. Find the large arc in the middle, then look for three torches on the floor below. If you’re familiar with King’s Fall, this is where the symbols for the Deepsight puzzles appear. As usual, light up the three braziers and take Vorok down for another chest.

Toland, the Shattered

One of Toland’s spawns in by the braziers where you summon Vorok. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you spot a glowing orb in the Hall of Souls, it’s not a King’s Fall relic. Instead, it’s another appearance from Toland, the Shattered. Bump into him, then follow him around until he spawns a chest. He can appear in any area of the Nether, so keep your eyes peeled for him.

Hall of Souls invisible platform puzzle

Bring your Ghost. Video by Dot Esports

It’s hard to spot this when you’re fighting hordes of Grim, Husks, and an angry Subjugator, but there’s another secret above the arch in the center of the Hall of Souls. Look up to find a suspiciously placed platform within reach of your jump, then whip out your Ghost. It will highlight some of the invisible paths in your vicinity. Keep following the mystery route until you get all the way up the wall. Just don’t look down.

Hall of Souls Ravenous Worm collectibles

Look behind the Ravenous’ spawn to find this zone. Image via Bungie. Remix via Dot Esports

You can find two Ravenous Worms in the Hall of Souls within the Dreadnaught. One is easy to see: it’s by a pillar close to the center of the room. The other is on a ledge above the south side exit.

The Founts secrets in the Nether (Dreadnaught)

The Founts feels the smallest area and somehow the most inhospitable. Image via Bungie

Hive symbol wall

Secret Hive glyph door

Toland, the Shattered

The Founts Ravenous Worm collectibles

Hive symbol wall

Shoot the matching three here and on the wall at the end of the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Getting all three symbols spawns a chest and a minor boon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first (and most glaring) secret in the Founts is the wall with Hive symbols. This is unrelated to the extremely ominous door with Hive symbols. Reach the center area and look for a statue with three Hive symbols next to it. Look into the room and notice the walls have some Hive glyphs, too. Shoot the matching characters to wrap up this secret and summon a chest by a closed door—though, if you’re lucky, you can open it later. There’s a worm in this wall, too, on the top right.

Secret Hive glyph door

Get that Suffocation debuff. Video by Dot Esports

Shooting the right symbols spawns a chest behind a door that seems to be closed, but you may find a Hive plate on one of the walls. Shoot it to open the door next to the chest from the first puzzle, which leads you to a hallway with a hole in the floor. Standing inside grants you the Suffocation debuff, which kills you if it reaches 20 stacks.

There are a few dead ends inside, but the real way out is by finding and destroying a Taken Blight. Its location changes every time, so be sure to look around and keep your eyes on the debuff. The chest drops the Coalescence of the [Knife] (square brackets included), and we’re not sure what it does. As a bonus, it’s also a straight connection between the two floors in the Founts, saving you a lot of backtracking.

Toland, the Shattered

He usually flees through the passage on the right in this image. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Toland resurfaces in the Founts, because there’s not much to do when your soul is trapped in a different realm. As usual, look for his spawns and keep following him. Usually, his path takes us through the balcony in the calcified structure, past where the malignant Blight appears as a random event.

The Founts Ravenous Worm collectibles

There’s a worm up there. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports The minimap works in your favor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep your eyes peeled for two more Ravenous Worms as you roam the Founts. One is on top of the wall with the Hive symbols, near the right side of the room. The other is in the basement, where one of the Darkness Splinter objectives usually appears. Look for it on your minimap, then check behind the small crate.

Trenchway secrets in the Nether (Dreadnaught)

Thankfully, everything is close by. Image via Bungie

Invisible platform puzzle

Fire pillars and Ogre Ascendant

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

Toland, The Shattered

Rites of the Deep Tithe

Two Ravenous Worm collectibles

The Trenchway’s secrets are far more condensed, but they’re surprisingly numerous considering the area’s layout. Your usual suspects—Vorok and Toland—are here, but you can also find some other puzzles to solve on both sides: the outer one with Saturn in sight and the inner part of the Dreadnaught.

Trenchway invisible platform puzzle

Get your jumping boots ready. Video by Dot Esports

If you spawned in the outer part of the Trenchway, head to the other side of the map and look to the far left side of the inner wall to find a single platform floating in thin air, much like the one in the Hall of Souls. Entering through the corridor from another zone puts this secret on your right instead. There’s a worm here, nested in a nook in the wall, but that’s only part of the mystery.

Summon your Ghost to reveal the outline of some invisible platforms. Hop from one to the other, making a detour to the hole in the wall if you’d like to grab a chest and find a Tithe. Stick to the platforms until you reach a Hive corridor. This gets you one chest and a minor boon for your troubles, plus a convenient teleport back to the ground.

Hole in the wall and Rites of the Deep Tithe

What can’t Ghosts do? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if the floating platform doesn’t spawn, you can find some secrets by traversing the invisible platforms and entering a hole in the wall on the other side of the gap. Bring out your Ghost and follow the path leading into the crevice, which normally contains one chest and another statue with the Rites of the Deep Tithe. We’re not sure what it does for now, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for this secret when possible. Worst case scenario, you get some loot out of it.

Fire pillars and Ogre Ascendant

Wait, that’s not Vorok… Screenshot by Dot Esports

This section of the Dreadnaught has two optional bosses, and the newest one is the Ascendant Ogre that spawns on the far side of the inner Trenchway. Look for an altar on the right side, assuming you came in through the Saturn part. The torches make a triangle, with two on the altar itself and another on the opposite side.

Fire pillars and Vorok, Excise Eternal

You know the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you spawn on the Saturn side, you can face Vorok one more. Summon this foe by looking for three braziers: two on the left edge of the ship, facing Saturn, and one just across from this duo.

Toland, The Shattered

Don’t get distracted by the view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ravenous Worm collectibles

This one’s easy to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll likely see this worm as you jump on the invisible platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re bound to run by the two Ravenous Worms in the Trenchway as you explore. One is on the ledge above the Tormentor zone boss in the open part of the area, while another is just by the hidden platform puzzles.

