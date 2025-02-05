Adamantite god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Adamantite is the game’s second Support Frame auto and one of the stars of Heresy’s new weapons. It has many interesting combos, providing plenty of options for a god roll.

Adamantite carves a new niche for itself as an alternative to the Pale Heart’s No Hesitation, the first of its kind. The main difference is in the element—it’s Strand as opposed to its Solar predecessor—but that also means there’s a Support auto in the Kinetic slot.

Here are our god rolls for Adamantite in Destiny 2, why we prefer these perks, and how to get this auto rifle.

Adamantite PvE god roll in Destiny 2

A new Support Frame enters the fray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Appended Mag or Accurized Rounds

Appended Mag or Accurized Rounds Third column: Demolitionist or Slice

Demolitionist or Slice Fourth column: Circle of Life, Tear, or Elemental Honing

Choosing an Adamantite god roll depends on what you’d like to do with your weapon and how it fits into your build. For general use, we’d go for Demolitionist/Circle of Life or Demolitionist/Tear (with Demolitionist/Elemental Honing not far off). These subclass-agnostic setups can benefit any guardian, but we’ll break down our choices below.

Demolitionist is our top pick for Adamantite’s third column. It’s hard to go wrong with extra grenade energy, especially when it can help fuel different builds. Unlike No Hesitation, the Strand auto doesn’t get the AoE restoration from Physic, which leaves one less contender on the table. You can still get a toned-down solo version of this effect with two traits: Reciprocity gives you a small amount of health for each bullet that heals an ally, while Unrelenting restores your health upon getting rapid kills—but none are as good as Physic. It’s the dealer’s choice between the two.

Slice can offer a good option as a supporting perk, but it may be hard to justify it over Demolitionist (or Tear if you have it on the fourth column). We think it deserves an honorable mention, though: it has good potential for supporting your fireteam if you have enough class ability regen (which is probably the case for at least Prismatic and Solar).

The looks alone are worth using this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Subsistence is rarely a bad choice, and it can avoid a badly timed reload with Adamantite. It’s not as much of a must-have, though: this auto already has good reload speed by default, and its origin trait makes it even better. We’re sticking with Demolitionist for this column, at least in a first impression.

The fourth column has more room for dispute. Circle of Life is a free damage boost upon healing an ally, which should have plenty of uptime on Adamantite. That said, Heresy brought two new kids on the block that can make you think twice when choosing a roll.

Elemental Honing gives you a stacking buff whenever you deal damage with a unique element. The first stack barely bumps your damage (roughly 2.5 percent, based on our testing), but this perk gets more powerful the more elements you use.

Stacks range from 2.5 to up to 35 percent extra damage, making it easy to keep up at least three stacks quite often. If that wasn’t good enough, stacks last for 20 seconds, with each increment resetting its duration. Circle of Life may be simpler, but that doesn’t mean Elemental Honing is complicated.

If you want to use your Adamantite as more of a support weapon, the new Strand-aligned Tear can sever targets without the need to spend a class ability charge like Slice. This perk offers some extra support and utility, but it won’t bring bigger damage numbers to your auto. Sever’s power stems from reducing enemy damage, though—and that’s not a bad quality to have on a support-oriented weapon.

How to get Adamantite in Destiny 2

The Tome of Want uses its mystical powers to hopefully grant you a god roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adamantite drops from activities in the Dreadnaught, including from destination chests and encounters. Using the Tome of Want improves your odds of getting this gun, especially if you have the matching Crumbling Scripture.

The Tome narrows down your rewards, letting you choose between weapons from Heresy, world drops, plus armor and resources. Spending a Crumbling Scripture lets you focus even more, separating them by weapon class (for instance, focusing on Heresy weapons first and auto rifles second).

