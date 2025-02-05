Psychopomp god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Episode Heresy brought a bunch of new seasonal weapons to grind for in Destiny 2. One of these weapons is Psychopomp—yet another grenade launcher of the Area-denial Frame archetype introduced back in The Final Shape.

Psychopomp is an Arc Area-denial Frame grenade launcher, making it the first weapon of this archetype of this element. Slowly but surely, we’re about to collect them all. It comes with a couple of decent perks, including Rolling Storm, which synergizes with the new Arc verb, Bolt Charge.

Here are our Psychopomp god rolls in Destiny 2 for both PvP and PvE.

What is the Psychopomp god roll in Destiny 2?

Got to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Psychopomp PvE god roll

Barrel: Quicklaunch

Quicklaunch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Perk one: Ambitious Assassin or Eddy Current

Ambitious Assassin or Eddy Current Perk two: Rolling Storm or Demolitionist

Rolling Storm or Demolitionist Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Psychopomp PvP god roll

Barrel: Smart-Drift Control

Smart-Drift Control Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Perk one: Threat Detector

Threat Detector Perk two: Full Court

Full Court Masterwork: Velocity

Velocity Weapon Mod: Quick Access Sling

Psychopomp is primarily a PvE weapon, and it has quite a few perks to shine in your Arc builds or simply as a special weapon. For an Arc build, there’s Eddy Current with Rolling Storm. Psychopomp doesn’t have passive reload perks, like Auto-Loading Holster, but if you can take advantage of Amplified, reloading won’t be a problem.

Remember that the rare shiny (fully masterworked) version of the weapon also comes with an additional Origin Trait, Runneth Over. It’s a perk from the King’s Fall raid that overflows the mag based on the number of allies nearby, so look out for it.

With base Eddy Current active (without Amplified), you could be already hitting 100 reload speed on this weapon. It still provides the duration multipliers, but depending on your masterwork, you might want to consider Ambitious Assasin even if you’re running an Arc build.

In the fourth column, Rolling Storm is the new perk that ties into the new Arc verb, Bolt Charge. Rolling Storm grants stacks of Bolt Charge on final blows with more stacks when Amplified. Alternatively, you can go for Demolitionist for additional grenade energy.

Another perk is Full Court. In Episode Heresy, Full Court now scales the detonation and burn damage of Area-denial grenade launchers, which can be a 25-percent damage increase if you let your projectiles fly for a bit longer than a second. There’s also Unrelenting, which triggers health regeneration on rapid kills and may come in handy when playing the new seasonal activity, The Nether.

Area-denial grenade launchers aren’t popular in PvP, but you can make use of them to cut off chokepoints and objectives. Unfortunately for players, there’s not much when it comes to perks. Threat Detector can be useful when using this weapon close to the enemy (e.g., around the corner), and Full Court can chip away at more health with enough flying distance.

How to get Psychopomp in Destiny 2

Get what you want through the Tome of Want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Psychopomp is a seasonal weapon in Episode Heresy, and you can get it by playing The Nether activity. Complete encounters and loot secret chests that have a high chance of dropping a weapon for a chance to get the grenade launcher.

After some playtime, you’ll unlock the Tome of Want, which is the focusing item this season. Once you start a ritual using the Scripture: Episodic Weapons with the Crumbling Scripture: Grenade Launchers, you can target farm Psychopomp.

