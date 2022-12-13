How to get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Destiny 2‘s Dawning event brings holiday cheer to the Last City, and few elements of the game are more festive than baking cookies for your favorite NPCs. How you get the ingredients to bake those goodies is a bit less wholesome, though.

During the Dawning, players can get ingredients by defeating specific opponents in specific manners. For instance, Taken enemies can drop Taken Butter, but killing a Taken enemy with a melee ability could also drop Personal Touch.

Flash of Inspiration may be one of the most elusive ingredients in the Dawning, especially after The Witch Queen. Here’s how you can gather Flash of Inspiration and what recipes require it this year.

How to find Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Flash of Inspiration has a chance of dropping whenever you generate an Orb of Power. Since the changes to Orbs of Power in The Witch Queen, though, generating Orbs of Power isn’t as simple as just using a masterworked weapon.

To generate Orbs of Power, you’ll need to have at least one Siphon mod in your helmet. This mod type will allow you to generate Orbs provided you meet certain conditions. Harmonic Siphon requires one energy slot and will allow you to make Orbs of Power when getting multikills with a weapon that matches your subclass element. Kinetic Siphon, which costs three energy, allows you to make Orbs of Power with Kinetic weapon multikills. Element-specific Siphon mods are also aligned to the armor’s affinity, meaning you can only have a Solar Siphon mod on a Solar-aligned helmet, a Void Siphon mod on a Void-aligned, and so on.

Dawning recipes using Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2

Only two recipes require Flash of Inspiration: Ikora Rey’s Traveler Donut Holes and the Spider’s Candy Dead Ghosts. Like other Dawning recipes, they also need a different ingredient and some Dawning Essence.

Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora Rey): Flash of Inspiration, Cabal Oil, Dawning Essence

Flash of Inspiration, Cabal Oil, Dawning Essence Candy Dead Ghosts (The Spider): Flash of Inspiration, Dark Ether Cane, Dawning Essence

Baking Ikora Rey’s Traveler Donut Holes requires some Cabal Oil, which has a chance of dropping from killing Cabal enemies. Spider’s Candy Dead Ghosts require Dark Ether Cane, which has a chance of dropping from defeated Scorn enemies.

While Ikora Rey is in her usual spot in the Tower Bazar, Spider has moved from the (now-vaulted) Tangled Shore into the Eliksni Quarter at the Last City. You can find him in his bar, the Ether Tank, located in the Eliksni Quarter and accessible through the H.E.L.M.