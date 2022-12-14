How to get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year in Destiny 2 once again, where players are tasked with bringing in the holiday season by baking delicious desserts for various vendors and allies scattered throughout the system. The Dawning event hands Guardians a Holiday Oven, ingredients, and recipes, and rewards them with loot for serving as Eva Levante’s delivery person.

Dawning Essence is a key ingredient that players can earn by just completing activities throughout The Dawning, but the other ingredients on Eva’s list will require a more specific approach to combat. Uncommon ingredients are tied to the type of enemy you kill, while Rare ingredients are focused on the way in which you kill those enemies.

Multifaceted Flavors is one of those Rare ingredients and one of the far more common ones to obtain. This is because the majority of players will be fulfilling the requirements to earn this ingredient without consciously trying until their backpack is overflowing with it.

Where to find Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Multifaceted Flavors require Guardians to achieve multikills against enemy combatants. With multiple final blows in quick succession being the only requirement, players are not limited by weapon types or subclass choices like most other ingredients that are available during The Dawning.

If you find yourself in need of Multifaceted Flavors, your best bet is to load into activities that are dense with enemies in the majority of encounters. Season of the Seraph’s Heist Battlegrounds is a great example, as well as specific Strikes such as Birthplace of the Vile or The Devils’ Lair.

Because of its general acquisition method, it will be competing with other Rare ingredients in the potential drops, which can mean ending up earning ingredients such as Impossible Heat or Null Taste instead if your multikills are achieved via a specific weapon or energy type. Fortunately, Multifaceted Flavors tend to drop more often than these alternatives.

All Dawning recipes with Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2

Despite its prominence amongst other Rare ingredients in The Dawning, Multifaceted Flavors is currently only used in a single recipe during the 2022 event.

Bright-Dusted Snowballs, an indulgent confection that you can bake for Tess Everis, requires Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, and Dawning Essence to bake. You can deliver Bright-Dusted Snowballs to Tess Everis by both visiting her in the Tower or just accessing the Store tab from the directory.

With how many Multifaceted Flavors drops most players will get, Bright-Dusted Snowballs will be one of the most efficient methods for farming The Dawning with its easy-to-get ingredients and its ease of delivery.