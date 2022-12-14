How to get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

It’s time to turn Destiny 2 from a looter-shooter into a looter-shooter-cooker, because the Dawning is here. Destiny 2‘s holiday-themed event lets players bake cookies for their favorite NPCs, and gathering ingredients is the core part of the event.

In addition to Dawning Essence, which drops from activities around the solar system, players can also obtain ingredients by defeating enemies. The type of ingredient you can receive is governed by the enemy type and how the enemy was defeated—for instance, based on weapon type or damage type.

Balanced Flavors is among the easier ingredients to farm in the Dawning since it doesn’t require many steps—though farming it does require the correct weapon type. Here’s how you can find Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2‘s Dawning.

Where to find Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Balanced Flavors has a chance of dropping when you kill enemies with bows, snipers, pulse rifles, and scout rifles. This means there’s a hefty arsenal of options if you want to farm this ingredient, but it helps to have the right enemy density to farm it in bulk.

With the release of the full-auto toggle feature in Season of the Seraph, Exotics that could feel cumbersome to fire manually, like Outbreak Perfected and Polaris Lance, can now feel comfortable—and both have a chance of dropping Balanced Flavor. You can also rely on classics like Dead Man’s Tale, Bad Juju, Vigilance Wing, and No Time to Explain—and that’s even before touching on Legendary variants.

With the Dawning 2022, though, players also have a new option: the Stay Frosty PR7 Omolon pulse rifle, making its debut as part of the event.

You get a roll of it early into the Dawning introduction quest, and if you want to stay in line with the Dawning theme, you can bring it to the solar system to make use of its origin trait, which has a chance of dropping Dawning Gifts when getting multikills.

All Dawning recipes with Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2

The two recipes that use Balanced Flavors are Crow’s Bittersweet Biscotti and Ada-1’s Hot Crossfire Buns. Baking goods for Crow requires Dark Ether Cane, which drops from killing Scorn. Ada’s goodies, on the other hand, require regular Ether Canes, available from defeating Fallen enemies.

If you want to optimize your farming, you should chase both Balanced Flavors and (Dark) Ether Canes at the same time. The most reliable way to get those resources is likely in Lost Sectors, since they are isolated from other players and bring tons of enemies.

For Scorn, you can try the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector just behind the Divalian Mists landing zone in the Dreaming City or the Extraction Lost Sector in the Quagmire in Savathûn’s Throne World.

There are far more options for Fallen, though, including several Lost Sectors on Trostland, in the EDZ.