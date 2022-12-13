In The Dawning event, Destiny 2 players are tasked with baking a variety of desserts for the colorful cast of characters that make up our allies across the Solar System. Baking requires a recipe, and recipes require ingredients, all of which are acquired through the only methods that Guardians know: blasting a lot of bad guys.

Eva Levante is in the Tower once more for the event’s 2022 incarnation, where she can provide you with her Holiday Oven 2.1 to bake in. Once players have the Holiday Oven in hand, they can take on a task for her to learn how to bake and deliver cookies in the Cookie Delivery Helper quest.

Dark Ether Cane is one of the ingredients you will learn how to use, and it can be one of the more difficult to find without knowing where to look.

How to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Dark Ether Cane is an Uncommon ingredient that is found by killing Scorn combatants anywhere in Destiny 2. Scorn can be a difficult enemy to efficiently farm thanks to the lack of locations and activities that heavily involve them.

Fortunately, Savathun’s Throne World holds the best source of Scorn to kill. The Birthplace of the Vile Strike on the Throne World is dense with Scorn combatants, making it a perfect activity to farm repeatedly for the maximum potential drops of Dark Ether Cane. It is still a random drop, though, so you may have to take down a few groups before reaping any rewards in the form of Dawning ingredients.

If you don’t have access to this Strike, Scorn also appear in the Dreaming City, primarily in its Lost Sectors.

All recipes using Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Dark Ether Cane is used in a number of recipes during The Dawning. While it is only one piece of each recipe and other ingredients will be required, Dark Ether Cane can be one of the harder to obtain due to the lack of consistent Scorn activities. The more that you farm, the better off you’ll be.

Recipes that utilize Dark Ether Cane include: