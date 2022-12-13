How to get Ether Cane in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Destiny 2‘s holiday festivities are here, meaning players can dust off Eva Levante’s old oven and get to baking delicacies.

Of course, when it comes to recipes, having the right ingredients is key, and you can’t make some Gjallardoodles without Ether Cane. This resource serves a host of recipes, and since it’s one of the kill-based ingredients, it’s relatively easy to find—provided you know where to look.

Here’s how you can find Ether Cane in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event.

How to find Ether Cane in the Dawning in Destiny 2

Ether Cane is obtained by defeating Fallen enemies anywhere in the system. This opens up a myriad of options for acquiring Ether Cane. Lost Sectors with Fallen enemies, such as the ones in Trostland (EDZ), are a good bet. Archer’s Line and Anchor of Light on the Moon also have plenty of Fallen enemies if you need, and if you’re doing Europa-specific bounties, the Concealed Void in Asterion Abyss is a solid choice.

Lastly, if you’re still missing some Season of Plunder gear (or just want to do some swashbuckling), running Ketchcrash and Expedition will also pit you against armies of Fallen enemies.

All Dawning recipes using Ether Cane in Destiny 2

Gjallardoodles (Commander Zavala): Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion.

Eliksni Birdseed (Suraya Hawthorne): Ether Cane, Personal Touch.

Gentleman’s Shortbread (Devrim Kay): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste.

Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray.

Hot Crossfire Buns (Ada-1): Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors.

Ether Cane is a popular ingredient among the Vanguard and its allies.

Zavala likes Gjallardoodles, which require explosive kills, including grenades, rocket launchers, and grenade launchers. Hawthorne is partial to Personal Touch, which drops from kills with melee abilities. In line with his character, Devrim’s delicacy pairs Ether Cane with Perfect Taste, which drops from precision kills.

Shaw Han takes his Ether Cane paired with Bullet Spray, while Ada prefers the Balanced Flavors that come from killing enemies with bows, snipers, pulse rifles, and scout rifles.