How to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

It’s time to bake cookies in Destiny 2, shifting the focus from the usual loot-driven slaughter to… well, a loot-driven slaughter with baked goodies and snowball fights. The Dawning, Destiny 2‘s holiday-themed event, has arrived, and guardians must mix some (kind of terrifying) ingredients to turn them into baked goodies for NPCs all over the system.

During the Dawning, killing enemies has a chance of generating ingredients, which will depend either on the enemy type killed or on how that enemy was killed. For instance, killing a Fallen with a sword might get you Ether Cane or Sharp Flavor. It may also get you nothing: ingredients aren’t guaranteed drops per enemy killed, otherwise Shuro Chi would be hosting a Taken Butter-based picnic.

If you’re looking to loot some Bullet Spray, you can kill anything you want—as long as you bring the right weapon types. Here’s how you can collect Bullet Spray in Destiny 2.

How to find Bullet Spray in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Bullet Spray drops from killing enemies with fast-firing weapons: submachine guns, auto rifles, and machine guns. Just pick a gun or two in any of these categories and fire until you get enough Bullet Spray. Thunderlord and a submachine gun are the quickest choices if you want to obtain Bullet Spray since Thunderlord can carve through adds with ease.

You can also use an Exotic SMG like The Huckleberry, Osteo Striga, and even Season of the Seraph’s The Manticore since Exotic weapons have 40 percent increased damage against red-bar enemies. If you’re a Titan, Actium War Rig paired with Sweet Business also means you may rarely have to reload, so you’ll rarely stop firing.

Kill ingredients aren’t a guaranteed drop, though, so you might have to kill plenty of enemies before getting your hands on some Bullet Spray. If the ingredient you need isn’t dropping, keep taking down enemies until you get them, since their drop rates can be a bit inconsistent.

Dawning recipes using Bullet Spray

Players need to bake two recipes with Bullet Spray to complete the intro quest. Banshee-44’s Telemetry Tapioca appears early into the quest, just on step two. Baking Shaw Han’s Blueberry Crumblers is a requirement for step three, too.

Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee-44): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray

Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray

Since Bullet Spray is a kill-based ingredient, players will also have to kill Vex to obtain Vex Milk and Fallen to grab some Ether Canes. For the quest, steps seem to be grouped based on enemy type, starting with the Vex, so advancing through the quest with an auto rifle, an SMG, or a machine gun is bound to give you enough Bullet Spray.