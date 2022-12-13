How to get Vex Milk in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Destiny 2 players may be familiar with Vex Milk—mostly from being the victim of it, stepping into pools of it thanks to enemy Vex, accidentally getting too close to a Vex Milk waterfall in Nessus, or falling to their death in a pool of radiolarian fluid (we’ve all done it). For the Dawning, though, this elusive liquid gets a new function.

Specifically during the Dawning, Destiny 2‘s holiday-themed event, players can use Vex Milk to bake a series of cookies, which will be the preferred choice of some of the NPCs in Destiny 2. During the Dawning, baking those goodies and gifting them to specific characters will give players some Dawning gifts.

Considering Vex Milk is toxic to humans and will most likely tear a hole through them, it’s unlikely to be a coincidence that the three NPCs that have their cookies with Vex Milk are robots (maybe it tastes like Pop Rocks to them?). Before you wonder if Exos eat and if Failsafe even has a mouth, here’s how you can find Vex Milk—the non-murderous kind—in Destiny 2.

How to find Vex Milk in Destiny 2

Vex Milk drops from killing Vex enemies anywhere in the system. It’s not a guaranteed drop, though, which means you won’t get a Vex Milk for each Vex you defeat. If you’re not getting any Vex Milk, keep trying until you get lucky, since killing Vex is the only way to obtain this ingredient.

There are plenty of Vex in the Orrerry Lost Sector on Nessus, but the introduction to the Spire of the Watcher dungeon is also an amazing place to farm them. The enemies keep coming, and they come in huge numbers. It’s more practical than having to restart the Lost Sector over and over again, and odds are you’ll have plenty of Vex Milk after just a single run of the dungeon.

Related: Where to farm Vex kills in Destiny 2

If you don’t want to go after Vex on a Lost Sector or don’t have access to the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, the entrance to the Vault of Glass raid can be a quick way to get some Vex Milk. The rest of the raid is also a good location, though that can’t be done solo.

Recipes using Vex Milk in Destiny 2

There are three recipes that use Vex Milk in the Dawning 2022:

Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee-44): Vex Milk and Bullet Spray

Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Saint-14): Vex Milk and Personal Touch

Infinite Forest Cakes: Vex Milk and Impossible Heat

Baking all three is a requirement for the first step in the event quest, so you’ll need to farm some Vex Milk before you can proceed to the rest of the quest.