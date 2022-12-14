Where to find Cabal Oil in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Though the game may not tell us much about the culinary delicacies of the former Cabal capital of Torobatl, players can obtain some Cabal resources during this year’s Dawning—though not as part of a cultural exchange with Caiatl.

During the Dawning event, players can obtain a series of ingredients and use them to bake treats for the Vanguard and its allies. Basically anyone in the Tower can receive some treats, and you can even hand some in to Failsafe on Nessus and Xûr in Eternity.

Depending on what you need to cook, you may have to find some Cabal Oil.

Here’s how you can get your hands on this ingredient, as well as what you can bake with it during the Dawning.

How to find Cabal Oil in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

As its name says, Cabal Oil drops by killing Cabal enemies anywhere in the system. There isn’t much of a trick to it, though: any Cabal kill can possibly drop Cabal Oil, though its drop rate may feel inconsistent due to how ingredients drop during the Dawning.

If you’re looking to farm Cabal Oil, any place with plenty of Cabal will be a good choice. Cabal inhabit the Firebase Hades and the Sunken Isles in the EDZ. Lost Sectors are a good choice: The Pit and Excavation Site XII (Firebase Hades) should both bring plenty of Cabal, but you can also check out Skydock IV on the Sunken Isles.

If you’re looking for a change of environment, you can also find Cabal in some parts of Nessus, including the Conflux Lost Sector, which isn’t far from the Cistern landing zone.

Just getting Cabal Oil isn’t enough, though: you should also know what you can pair your hard-earned Cabal Oil with so you can actually bake some cookies. Here are the recipes that use Cabal Oil in the Dawning.

All Dawning recipes with Cabal Oil in Destiny 2

Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora Rey) : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration.

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration. Vanilla Blades (Lord Shaxx): Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor.

Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor. Chocolate Ship Cookies (Amanda Holliday): Cabal Oil, Null Taste.

Flash of Inspiration is a bit trickier to obtain compared to the 2021 edition of the Dawning. This ingredient requires players to generate Orbs of Power, though it takes more than just a masterwork to do now. Equip the appropriate Siphon mod on your helmet or just spam your Super until you get enough of it to bake Ikora Rey her favorite treat.

Lord Shaxx and Amanda Holiday also enjoy some Cabal Oil-based treats, with Shaxx’s Vanilla Blades requiring sword kills to generate Sharp Flavor and Amanda’s Null Taste needing kills with Void damage.

A Void sword like Falling Guillotine and Crown Splitter can cover both bases, so don’t hesitate to whip one out of your vault.