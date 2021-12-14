How to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2’s the Dawning event

The Dawning in Destiny 2 is a chance for players to escape from the usual looting and shooting—or use that looting and shooting to bake cookies for their favorite NPCs. Taking down foes grants ingredients depending on what enemies you faced and how you defeated them.

Players can use those ingredients, sprinkle in some Dawning Essence, and take them to Eva’s oven to bake goodies. Delivering them to specific NPCs will award players with gifts, which can be focused into specific rewards or opened to get more seasonal items.

Taken Butter drops from getting final blows against Taken enemies. This means areas with large numbers of Taken enemies will be your best bet for stocking up on Taken Butter quickly.

The Thrallway in Shattered Throne dungeon is arguably the easiest place to farm it due to the sheer volume of enemies, but the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid can be a decent alternative. Any area with Taken enemies will suffice, though, including the Blind Well and two of the Dreaming City Lost Sectors: Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector in Rheasilvia and Aphelion’s Rest in The Strand.

Pairing Taken Butter with Null Taste and 15 Essence of Dawning will bake Dark Chocolate Motes. Players can deliver the delicacies to Drifter in the Tower Annex if they want and handing in three gifts to Drifter is a requirement in The Pigeon Provides quest in Destiny 2. Taken Butter can also be used to bake cookies for Xûr, Eva Levante, and Mara Sov.