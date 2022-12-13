The Dawning is live in Destiny 2 once again, ushering in a holiday season full of baked goods and frosty loot to tide over even the most insatiable of grinders throughout December. With the return of The Dawning event also comes the return of Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven, now in its 2.1 form, which features a plethora of cookie recipes to tackle that can be delivered to various Destiny vendors for rewards.

These recipes require ingredients, and ingredients are obtained by killing enemy combatants through a variety of different means throughout the solar system. While each ingredient has a name that can hint at its source, sometimes understanding where and how to get them can be a little bit difficult.

Impossible Heat will be one of the first ingredients that you’ll need for The Dawning’s Cookie Delivery Helper quest, making it a priority to know the best way to obtain this particular item if you want to continue progressing the questline with Eva Levante.

How to get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Impossible Heat can be obtained by killing any type of enemy. The catch is that you must defeat those enemies with Solar weapons or abilities in order to generate Impossible Heat as an ingredient.

Because of the fact that Impossible Heat is one of the Rare ingredients in the event, killing enemies using Solar energy won’t be enough. It has a limited drop rate, and you may have to defeat dozens of combatants in order to generate even one drop of Impossible Heat. Solar weapons are the most efficient source of Impossible Heat compared to Solar abilities in our limited testing, but results can vary based on every individual player’s luck.

All recipes using Impossible Heat in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Impossible Heat is a Rare ingredient that is required for a number of different recipes. If you want to earn the Star Baker title, you will need to work through almost the entire list of cookies and bake each one at least once. This means that you’ll regularly need Impossible Heat on hand in your inventory if you want to continue baking throughout the event’s runtime.

Here are all the recipes that use Impossible Heat: