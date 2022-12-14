How to get Delicious Explosions in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

During the Dawning, Destiny 2 players can bake some delicacies to celebrate the holiday spirit and spread some joy to their friends. Guardians can gift some goodies to their favorite NPCs, with each having their own preference.

Of course, baking each of those recipes requires some specific ingredients. All baked goods require one ingredient based on the type of enemy killed, another based on how guardians got the kill, and lastly, some Dawning Essence to make the dish come together.

Some NPCs’ favorite recipes, however, require players to obtain some Delicious Explosions to round out the dish. Here’s how you can get your hands on this ingredient and make your dishes pop.

Where to find Delicious Explosions in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Delicious Explosions drop by killing enemies with rocket launchers, grenade abilities, and grenade launchers—basically anything that explodes and generates Elemental Wells with Explosive Wellmaker. As an exception, it’s unclear if Xenophage will give you Delicious Explosions or Bullet Spray instead since it’s a machine gun.

If you’re looking to stock up on Delicious Explosions, grenade-based builds are bound to give you a stock of ingredients. Warlocks can use Starfire Protocol if they want to go the Solar route, but Arc and Void have tremendous ability generation thanks to Ionic Traces and Devour respectively. Titans have access to Heart of Inmost Light and Armamentarium, which makes for plenty of grenade uptime. Hunters can go for Fr0st-EE5 or Young Ahamkara’s Grasps, with Gunpowder Gamble on Solar being another source of explosions.

All Dawning recipes with Delicious Explosions in Destiny 2

This year, only one recipe requires Delicious Explosions: Commander Zavala’s snack of choice, the Gjallardoodles.

You can bake some by mixing Delicious Explosions with Ether Cane, available by defeating Fallen enemies. Fallen are common in several spots in the system, but the three Lost Sectors near Devrim Kay in Trostland (EDZ) are a solid farming route. They’re not the only Fallen Lost Sector in the EDZ, though, with Shaft-13 (The Sludge) being a possible option if you want a change of pace.

You can also hunt down enemies in Concealed Void (Europa, Asterion Abyss) and Exodus Garden 2A (Cosmodrome, The Divide).