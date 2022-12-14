How to get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

The Tower is looking more festive than usual in Destiny 2, which means there’s an event in town. The arrival of Eva Levante, Destiny 2‘s favorite space grandma, is heralding the Dawning, Destiny 2‘s holiday-themed festivities.

During the Dawning, guardians can bake cookies by mixing ingredients from several sources and activities. They can gift those delicacies to some of the NPCs all over the system, getting some gifts in exchange for the kindness.

Baking goods can be hard work, though, and you’ll need the right ingredients to put the finishing touches on whatever you bake. Here’s how you can find Finishing Touch in Destiny 2 if you want to try a new recipe.

Where to find Finishing Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

As evidenced by its name, you can find Finishing Touch by defeating enemies with finishers in any activity.

Finishing Touch doesn’t have a designated drop source and can usually be farmed in tandem with other activities and ingredients since you’ll likely be finishing enemies anyway (especially with Lucent Finisher in the seasonal artifact for Season of the Seraph). As always, though, you can speed up the process.

If you want to farm this ingredient, go to an area with multiple enemies and bring a weak, controllable weapon (we usually go for sidearms without full-auto). Aim away from critical spots and pop a shot or two to get your enemy in a finishable state, then deliver the finishing touch. We recommend doing this in low-stakes areas such as patrol zones and normal-difficulty Lost Sectors. They usually bring enough enemies to give you what you need, but not enough enemies that it’s dangerous to stop what you’re doing to poke at enemies.

All Dawning recipes with Finishing Touch in Destiny 2

This year, you’ll need some Finishing Touch if you want to bake Ascendant Oatmeal Raising Cookies for Eris Morn. You can finish this recipe by pairing it with Chitin Powder, which drops from Hive enemies.

Areas with several Hive, such as the Moon or Savathûn’s Throne World, are good farming locations for both Finishing Touch and Chitin Powder at the same time.