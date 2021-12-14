How to get Null Taste in Destiny 2’s The Dawning

Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2021 has players baking cookies for several NPCs, from Zavala and Eva to Riven of a Thousand Voices. Like any recipe, baking them requires ingredients, which vary depending on what you’re trying to make.

Null Taste is one of the ingredients needed to bake certain cookies. If you’re looking to make Dark Chocolate Motes for Drifter or Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday, for instance, you’ll need to get your hands on Null Taste.

Null Taste is a kill ingredient, which means it drops based on how you dealt the final blow to your enemy. To have a chance of getting Null Taste, players must deliver Void final blows. Both abilities and weapons can drop Null Taste as long as they deal Void damage. This means you have a chance of getting them on basically any Void blow, though Supers will likely give you Superb Texture instead.

The quickest way of getting Null Taste is equipping a Void weapon and going to places with lots of enemies. The Thrallway in Shattered Throne or the Shuro Chi checkpoint in Last Wish can both serve as good spots to get them fairly quickly, with the added bonus of providing Taken Butter if you’re after Dark Chocolate Motes for Drifter. Altars of Sorrow on the Moon is also a good way to farm Null Taste since the waves provide a small army of enemies to take down in hopes of getting the resource.