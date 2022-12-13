How to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Destiny 2‘s holiday event is upon the Last City. As part of the Dawning event, guardians have to take down countless enemies and gain ingredients to bake cookies for their favorite NPCs, with the possibility of earning seasonal loot on the way.

What determines the ingredients you might receive in the Dawning is both the enemy type you’ve defeated and how you defeated it. Taken enemies have a chance of dropping Taken Butter, for instance, but killing a Taken enemy with a sword might actually give you Sharp Flavor instead.

If you’re looking to bake goodies for Saint-14 or Suraya Hawthorne or just want to get through the intro quest, you’ll need to get your hands on some Personal Touch (don’t confuse it with Finishing Touch, though, since they have different drop sources). Here’s how you can get your hands on this Dawning ingredient.

How to find Personal Touch in the Dawning in Destiny 2

Personal Touch drops by killing enemies with melee abilities. If you’re looking to gather loads of Personal Touch quickly, melee-oriented builds and weapons with Pugilist or Wellspring might help you on your task.

Hunters have a simple melee synergy with their dodge and even some Exotics like Caliban’s Hand, Ophidia Spathe, or (indirectly) the Sixth Coyote. Titans can use Heart of Inmost Light, Synthoceps, Wormgod’s Caress, or their favorite bonk build with the Hammer Throw in Solar 3.0, and Warlocks can lean into the easily regenerated Arc melee abilities.

If you want to double down on Melee generation, the Monte Carlo Exotic auto rifle has a chance of refilling your melee energy on a weapon kill, allowing you to go all-out in melee ability kills and score some Personal Touch without much of a hassle.

Personal Touch is just a third of the recipe, though, and you’ll also need some Dawning Essence and a different ingredient. Here’s what you can bake with Personal Touch during the Dawning.

Dawning recipes using Personal Touch in Destiny 2

Personal Touch is an ingredient in two Dawning Recipes: Lavender Ribbon Cookies and Eliksni Birdseed. These two appear early into the 2022 event quest, meaning you’ll need to gather some Personal Touch if you want to progress through them.

Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Saint-14): Personal Touch, Vex Milk

Personal Touch, Vex Milk Eliksni Birdseed (Suraya Hawthorne): Personal Touch, Ether Cane

In addition to Personal Touch, you’ll need to find both Vex Milk and Ether Cane. Those two ingredients have a chance of dropping based on the enemy type defeated: Vex Milk has a chance of dropping from Vex, while Ether Canes can drop by taking down Fallen. Once you have both (and some Dawning essence), you can bake goodies for the NPCs and advance the quest.