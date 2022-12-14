How to complete Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2’s Dawning

You gather ingredients, bake the cookies, take them to their NPCs, and they still call you a helper?

From Zavala to Xûr, everyone can participate in the Dawning in Destiny 2—provided they wrap up the introduction mission first. the Cookie Delivery Helper quest is the introduction to the Dawning, and by the time you’re done with it, you’ll be an interplanetary master chef and even masterwork Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven.

The Cookie Delivery Helper quest will give players a rundown of the Dawning, its mechanics, and the recipes players can bake this year. Guardians will need to gather Uncommon ingredients (based on enemy killed) and Rare ingredients (based on how that enemy was killed), then mix together to make recipes.

In addition to the ingredients, you’ll also need heaps of Dawning Essence, available from most activities. This quest is fairly intensive in Dawning Essence, so be sure to stop and stock up on this resource whenever you need it.

Players can masterwork Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven when they discover all recipes, which drops the cost of baking cookies to 10 Dawning Essence (down from 15) each. Players who were around for Dawnings past should masterwork this as soon as they can, since there will be fewer recipes to go after.

Cookie Delivery Helper Dawning quest guide in Destiny 2

As part of the quest, players will have to bake several recipes, grouped up by enemy type killed. In total, you’ll also need over 300 Dawning Essence if you haven’t masterworked Eva’s Oven. Grinding both the Dawning Essence and the ingredients can be a time-consuming process, so here’s a breakdown of all the steps and enemy types you need, as well as the ingredients you need to pair with to bake cookies.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Vex Milk

The first step of the Cookie Delivery Helper quest asks you to bake three recipes using Vex Milk as a base. Vex Milk has a chance of dropping whenever you defeat a Vex, so anywhere you can farm Vex kills easily will be a good choice here. We recommend the Spire of the Watcher dungeon (particularly its entrance), the Orrery Lost Sector on Nessus, and the Perdition and Bunker E15 Lost Sectors in Europa.

Vex Milk recipes: Telemetry Tapioca, Infinite Forest Cake, and Lavender Ribbon Cookies

The three recipes are relatively simple, and you should stock up on these ingredients easily as you’re hunting for Vex Milk.

Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee-44 ): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray.

): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray. Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Saint-14 ): Vex Milk, Personal Touch.

): Vex Milk, Personal Touch. Infinite Forest Cake (Failsafe): Vex Milk, Impossible Heat.

Bullet Spray drops by defeating enemies with auto rifles, SMGs, or machine guns. Personal Touch requires melee ability kills, and Impossible Heat just requires you to defeat an enemy with Solar damage—regardless if from a weapon or ability. Be sure to use those means as you take down the Vex to have enough ingredients to knock out this step.

Once you’re done, take them to Banshee-44 and Saint-14 in the Tower, as well as to Failsafe aboard the Exodus Black in Nessus. This will bring you to another set of recipes, this time using Ether Cane.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Ether Cane

Plenty of Dawning recipes require Ether Cane, which is an easy ingredient to come by. Ether Cane drops from Fallen anywhere in the System, so the Cosmodrome (The Divide), EDZ (Trostland), and the Moon (Archer’s Line or Anchor of Light) can be good locations to farm this enemy type. You’ll need at least four Ether Cane to advance to the next step of the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, one for each recipe you need to make.

Ether Cane recipes: Hot Crossfire Buns, Gentlement’s Shortbread, Blueberry Crumblers, and Eliksni Birdseed

Hot Crossfire Buns (Ada-1): Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors.

Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors. Gentleman’s Shortbread (Devrim Kay ): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste.

): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste. Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han ): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray.

): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray. Eliksni Birdseed (Suraya Hawthorne): Ether Cane, Personal Touch.

Though you’re familiar with Bullet Spray and Personal Touch, you’ll also need Perfect Taste and Balanced Flavors for perfectly balanced recipes. Perfect Taste can drop from precision final blows, while Balanced Flavors has a chance of dropping when you use a scout rifle, pulse rifle, bow, or sniper rifle.

Ada-1 and Suraya Hawthorne are in the Tower, close to the Annex. Shaw Han is on the Cosmodrome, where you may have encountered him if you’re a New Light. Devrim Kay is perched upon the tower in the church in Trostland. After you’ve delivered Devrim’s recipe, too, you might as well stick around in the EDZ, because the next batch of cookies will require you to get some Cabal Oil.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Cabal Oil

Cabal Oil requires you to defeat Cabal, and if you’re already in the EDZ, you could even save yourself a long trip. The Sunken Isles and Firebase Hades are sprawling with Cabal enemies, and the several Lost Sectors around the area have even more Cabal. The Quarry is just by the landing zone on Sunken Isles and has high enemy density, which makes it a reliable option if you’re ever low on this ingredient. You’ll just need three Cabal Oil to wrap up this part of the quest.

Cabal Oil recipes: Chocolate Ship Cookies, Traveler Donut Holes, and Vanilla Blades

Chocolate Ship Cookies (Amanda Holliday ): Cabal Oil, Null Taste.

): Cabal Oil, Null Taste. Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora Rey) : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration.

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration. Vanilla Blades (Lord Shaxx): Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor.

These three recipes will ask you to gather new ingredients, but like other steps, you can get these while you farm for the Uncommon ingredient for a better use of your time. Null Taste drops from Void kills, while Sharp Flavor requires you to use a sword to defeat an enemy. Flash of Inspiration is the trickiest of the bunch, though, since it requires you to make Orbs of Power. Use a Super or a Siphon mod on your helmet to make them, then get ready to take down some Hive—though you don’t need to bring a sword this time around.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Chitin Powder

Chitin Powder drops from Hive enemies, which are easy to find on the Moon (Sorrow’s Harbor and the Hellmouth) and Savathûn’s Throne World (Florescent Canal). You can also find them in the Dreaming City occasionally depending on how strong the Curse is. As usual, Lost Sectors in these areas will bring you plenty of Hive to fight against, and you have four recipes to go before you can move on with the quest.

Chitin Powder recipes: Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Lucent Crunch, Bright-Dusted Snowballs, and Etheric Coldsnaps

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris Morn ): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch.

): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch. Lucent Crunch (Fynch): Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste.

Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste. Bright-Dusted Snowballs (Tess Everis) : Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors.

: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors. Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks): Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor.

There’s another set of new ingredients up for grabs. Finishing Touch may drop from using a finisher on an enemy, while Electric Flavor can drop on any Arc kill. Multifaceted Flavors require multikills, whether from weapons or abilities. Bring an Arc weapon with good area-of-effect damage, such as Forbearance or Trinity Ghoul, and you’re set for two at once. This is also the first time you can drop off cookies to Fynch in Savathûn’s Throne World, who will be moved by your gesture.

One you’re done, turn your attention to Taken enemies in a few destinations.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Taken Butter

You’re running out of enemy types to kill, but you now face the Taken if you want to grab some Taken Butter. You can do it in the Dreaming City, by taking down enemies in the Rheasilvia and Strand Lost Sectors. To save you a trip, though, we recommend heading to the Cavern of Souls in the EDZ, located just by the Sludge landing zone. A couple of runs through the Lost Sector should get you the three ingredients you need.

Taken Butter recipes: Strange Cookies, Dark Chocolate Motes, and Classic Butter Cookies

You need three Taken Butter if you want to bake this set of recipes.

Strange Cookies (Xûr): Taken Butter, Electric Flavor.

Taken Butter, Electric Flavor. Dark Chocolate Motes (The Drifter ): Taken Butter, Null Taste.

): Taken Butter, Null Taste. Classic Butter Cookies (Eva Levante): Taken Butter, Superb Texture.

Who would have thought Eva Levante would enjoy some Taken Butter? To bake some cookies for Destiny 2‘s space grandma, you’ll need to get Superb Texture, which has a chance of dropping when you kill enemies with a Super. You might have some left over from when you needed Flash of Inspiration, but if not, get your roaming Super on. Null Taste and Electric Flavor are already familiar, though, and can drop from matching element kills.

How to bake Dawning recipes with Dark Ether Cane

If Fallen drop Ether Cane, it’s only fitting that the Scorn drop Dark Ether Cane. To find this ingredient, we recommend the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector just behind the Divalian Mists landing zone in the Dreaming City or the Extraction Lost Sector by Fynch in Savathûn’s Throne World. Grab four of them to finish the last batch you need to bake.

Dark Ether Cane recipes: Bittersweet Biscotti, Starwort Thins, Ill-Fortune Cookies, Candy Dead Ghosts

Bittersweet Biscotti (Crow): Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors.

Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors. Starwort Thins (Elsie Bray/The Exo Stranger): Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting.

Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting. Ill-Fortune Cookies (Petra Venj): Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat.

Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat. Candy Dead Ghosts (The Spider): Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration.

The new ingredient here is Dark Frosting, which is needed for the Exo Stranger’s Starwort Thins. Fittingly, this ingredient can drop from Stasis final blows anywhere in the system.

Once you’ve baked all the goodies, take them to Crow aboard the H.E.L.M., to the Spider in the Eliksni Quarter (accessible as its own node through the H.E.L.M.), to Petra in one of her three spots in the Dreaming City, and to the Exo Stranger on her camp in Beyond, Europa.

How to masterwork Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven

After you’re done, you should have all the recipes you need to masterwork Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven. Just open the oven from your quests tab, then find the second tab on the top. Now that you’ve baked every recipe for this year, masterworking Eva’s Oven will make the rest of your Dawning far more efficient.