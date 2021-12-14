How to get Dawning Essence in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2021

If you’re looking to bake cookies for Destiny 2‘s The Dawning, you’ll need Dawning Essence and ingredients from getting final blows on enemies. Ingredients vary depending on what recipe you’re making, but Dawning Essence is a constant across all recipes, and having a steady stream of it is key to making the most out of the Dawning.

Luckily for players, getting this resource is an easy endeavor.

How to get Dawning Essence in Destiny 2’s The Dawning

Dawning Essence drops from activity completions. Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit matches are a given since they make up the core activities, but Dawning Essence will also drop from Dares of Eternity, Legend and Master Lost Sectors (though not from their normal counterparts), and even public events. This means you’ll get Dawning Essence by doing pretty much any activity in Destiny 2. Of course, they won’t all yield the same amount, and some are far better than others if you’re looking to stock up on Dawning Essence.

Best Dawning Essence farms in Destiny 2

Legend Lost Sectors

Legend Lost Sectors are on the higher end of the difficulty spectrum, but they definitely pay off if you want to farm. Their short length means they can be done fairly quickly, even when soloing. If you have a fireteam, though, they can turn into a quick and easy task that will give you 16 Dawning Essence in a matter of minutes. This is easily the best Dawning Essence farm in Destiny 2, so make the most of it.

Dares of Eternity

Dares of Eternity is the new kid on the block, and it brings a host of shiny prizes and a fresh reputation track with Xûr. The activity is made to be replayed almost endlessly, and its format—different enemy types per wave—means there’s always a degree of variety. And if the promise of unique riches, reputation with Xûr, Treasure Keys, and seeing Starhorse isn’t enough, each full round of Dares will also give you 13 Dawning Essence.

Nightfalls

Nightfalls are also a decent source of Dawning Essence. With 17 Dawning Essence a pop at Hero difficulty (1290 Power Level) and the possibility of earning Nightfall weapons, this activity could be a solid source of Dawning Essence. It comes with drawbacks, though: it will be the same mission every week, and being stuck with longer missions such as Devil’s Lair or Proving Grounds will vastly trim down your time and make it harder to earn your rewards.

Ritual activities

Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible are the cornerstone of Destiny 2 activities, and Bungie tries to keep them fresh enough that players can grind them mindlessly. For the Dawning, this tried-and-true formula also comes with Dawning Essence as a reward.