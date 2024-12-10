How to find the ingredients and make Neomun-Cake in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Neomuna vendor Nimbus got a new cookie in the Dawning 2024, with Neomun-Cakes being the only new recipe this event. You can give some treats to the Cloustrider, and they’re one of the first to get a cookie if you’re following the quest.

While the recipe itself is new, baking Neomun-Cakes doesn’t bring new Dawning ingredients this time. To accommodate the addition of Strand, Bungie instead tweaked the formula for Dark Frosting by awarding it with both Stasis and Strand kills. Fitting, since the Cloudstrider is based on Neomuna, where the Guardian learned Strand.

Here’s how you can bake Neomun-Cakes in Destiny 2.

Neomun-Cake ingredients in Destiny 2

The guardians are taking a well-earned break. Image via Bungie

Vex Milk (killing Vex enemies anywhere)

(killing Vex enemies anywhere) Dark Frosting (killing enemies with Stasis or Strand damage)

(killing enemies with damage) 15 Dawning Essence (obtained from most activity completions) The cost drops to 10 Dawning Essence if you masterworked Eva’s oven.

(obtained from most activity completions)

Since you need to kill Vex enemies and use Strand damage, Neomuna is a thematic fit for this recipe. And you surely can farm the ingredients for it in Neptune if you want, but we farmed it in a different location.

The best spot to farm Vex kills is the Orrery Lost Sector on Nessus. This is a short, basically linear Lost Sector just off the Artifact’s Edge landing zone, so you can make short work of the enemies here and come back. Each clear of this Lost Sector also gets you three Dawning Essence. It’s not that much, but it adds up fairly quickly.

To bake Neomun-Cakes more quickly, make sure to use a Strand or Stasis weapon with you and fill up both your Kinetic and Power slots with these types of weapons. Quicksilver Storm gets the Strand affinity with its Catalyst, and it can make short work of anything in this Lost Sector. Bring Wicked Sister from the Vanguard playlist if you have it, or either Dimensional Hypotrochoid (Neomuna’s Stasis Wave-Frame heavy GL) or the god-rolled VS Chill Inhibitor from Banshee-44’s inventory.

How to make Neomun-Cake in Destiny 2

Once you have the necessary ingredients, open up Eva Levante’s oven from your quest inventory and craft the Neomun-Cake from the menu, as the last recipe on the second page. If you already had all the ingredients from last year, baking this goodie lets you masterwork the oven to trim the Dawning Essence costs of all cookies.

If you’re crafting a Neomun-Cake for the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, switch weapons in the Orrery after you’ve obtained the ingredients you need for Nimbus’ cookie. The quest also requires you to bake Telemetry Tapioca (Vex Milk and Bullet Spray) for Banshee, Infinite Forest Cakes (Vex Milk and Impossible Heat) for Failfsafe, and Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Vex Milk and Personal Touch) for Saint-14.

