The holiday season has arrived in Destiny 2, which means it’s time to bake some goodies for the Vanguard and its allies. The Tower’s Gunsmith, Banshee-44, has a craving for his signature Telemetry Tapioca, and baking it for him could get you some good loot.

Baking Telemetry Tapioca isn’t as simple as putting the now-defunct Telemetry Data into a tapioca batter, though. You’ll need three ingredients to wrap up this recipe, and baking Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee is an early requirement in the event’s quest. Here’s exactly how you can bake Telemetry Tapioca in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event.

How to bake Telemetry Tapioca in Destiny 2

Like other Dawning recipes, Telemetry Tapioca requires three different ingredients:

Vex Milk (x1)

Bullet Spray (x1)

Dawning Essence (x15)

Vex Milk is the enemy-based ingredient in this recipe, and it has a chance of dropping from Vex kills anywhere in the system. If you’re looking to farm Vex Milk specifically, you’ll need to go to areas crawling with Vex, such as the Orrery Lost Sector on Nessus, the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, and even the Vault of Glass raid. Though Spire and VoG are meant to be done in three and six players, respectively, their introduction section can be done solo. Even if you don’t complete the objective in the intro to the Vault of Glass, you can still take down several Vex enemies solo.

Bullet Spray, on the other hand, drops by killing enemies with submachine guns, auto rifles, and machine guns. These are available by killing enemies anywhere in Destiny 2, but since you’re trying to bake Telemetry Tapioca, it’s easy to get this one as you farm for Vex Milk.

The last step of the recipe is Dawning Essence, which is available from activities during the Dawning. The amount of Dawning Essence you get from each activity varies, though, so you might have to run other activities to find this resource quickly.

Once you have all three ingredients, bake the cookie from Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quest menu, then head to the Tower and deliver the Telemetry Tapioca to Banshee-44, the Tower’s gunsmith.